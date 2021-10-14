The Buzz
Netflix Employees Planning A Walk Out; Howard University Students Protesting;

Trans Netflix Workers Planning A Walkout In Response To Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer”

The calls to cancel Dave Chappellle’s new special The Closer on Netflix you thought would’ve died down after Netflix CO-CEO sent out a memo to staff in support of keeping the show and stating that they do not allow shows on the platform that incite hate. 

Well it seems that some are not happy with that decision. According to the New York Post, several of Netflix’s transgender employees have teamed up to organize a walk-out on October 20, to ensure that Netflix takes the transgender community’s perspectives and input seriously.

A Netflix memo obtained by The Verge, shows one of the organizers wrote, “Trans Lives Matter. Trans Rights Matter. And as an organization, Netflix has continually failed to show deep care in our mission to Entertain the World by repeatedly releasing content that harms the Trans community and continually failing to create content that represents and uplifts Trans content. We can and must do better!”

Source: HNHH

 

 

Howard University Students Stage Sit-In Over Housing Conditions and Board Representation

Some students at Howard University are upset, so upset that they have decided to have a sit in. The issue they say is over inhumane housing conditions and a lack of representation on the school’s board of trustees, WTOP reports.

The students say they will not leave until school administrators address demands for an in-person town hall with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick, the reinstating of affiliate trustee positions with voting power, and a meeting with student leadership on future housing plans.

@ReddIsAri tweeted, We are staying here ALL NIGHT until the demand for BASIC HUMAN DECENCY are met. There are rats and roaches in the cafe, students without housing and mold in the limited housing that is available. This is unacceptable. #FightBack

And I hope they get that resolved quickly, that is not a good look.

Source: Ebony

 

FDA Calls For 12% Less Salt In Food From Restaurants, Manufacturers

Also not a good look, the amount of salt we eat.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released their new “Guidance for Industry: Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals” today.

In it the FDA is asking, not telling food manufacturers, chain restaurants, and food service operators to voluntarily reduce the amount of sodium in the food that they provide. 

According to a statement from reps from the FDA and Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, the goal is to decrease average sodium intake from approximately 3,400 milligrams (mg) to 3,000 mg per day, about a 12% reduction, over the next 2.5 years.” And that is still higher than the recommended daily limit average of 2,300 mg, but that’s a sign of how much salt we eat every day.

Too much sodium in your bloodstream and body in general leads to too much fluid retention which means that your heart has too work much harder to pump blood through your body.

And I know I have to be better with salt myself.

Source: Forbes

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz! 

