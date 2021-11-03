The Buzz
Historic Elections; Another Documentary For Janet Jackson; Baltimore School Employees Mandate

People of Color Won Local Elections in Historic Firsts

  • Winsome Sears, who was born in Jamaica, is the first Black Republican woman to be elected to the Virginia General Assembly,

And will be Virginia’s next lieutenant governor, as the first female and the first woman of color in the office in the commonwealth’s 400-year legislative history.

  •  In Boston there’s a new mayor, Michelle Wu, becomes the city’s first woman and person of color elected … breaking a 199-year streak of white, male city leaders. 
  • There’s a new mayor in New York as well Eric Adams won the race in a landslide and becomes the city’s second black Mayor.
  • In Pittsburgh Ed Gainey was the first candidate to defeat a sitting mayor in nearly 90 years

Source: USA Today  / CNN

 

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl controversy gets new documentary

I feel like there have been a lot more documentaries as of late. Well here is one more to add to that list, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson.

The new documentary will go deep behind the big 2004 Superbowl halftime show wardrobe malfunction, when Justin Timberlake ripped off Janet Jackson’s top. The incident became known as nipple gate and has impacted the two superstars careers in totally different ways. Janet had to deal with backlash and all kinds of scrutiny meanwhile Justin success has grown.

Get ready for Hulu and FX’s  malfunction set to be released on November 19th.

Maybe we’ll find out something we didn’t know before.

Source: The Grio

 

Over 1,000 Baltimore Schools employees miss November deadline to get vaccinated

Back in town…

The November 1st deadline set by city officials to have Baltimore School employees must get vaccinated has passed and now a decision has to be made on what to do.

Even though more than 87% of employees have followed the mandate, which includes those who have applied for exemptions based on religious or medical reasons, there are still more than 1,000 city employees who remain un-vaccinated.

In a statement, head of the Public School Administrators and Supervisors Association, said: “For our district to lose 10% of the staff would be extremely crippling to us because we already have vacancies. To lose a cafeteria manager, a custodian, a teacher or administrator would be devastating to the child of Baltimore City Public Schools.

Vaccination numbers are expected to be updated by the end of this week.

Source: WBAL

And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

