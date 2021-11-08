The Buzz
Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation Sued; Jay Z’s Netflix Movie Has No “N” Word; Black Female Officers Sue BPD.

Travis Scott and Live Nation Sued Over Astroworld 2021

Astroworld a huge music festival that took place in Houston with about 50,000 people in attendance ended in tragedy and was declared a “mass casualty event”. As artist Travis Scott took the stage the large crowd began to surge forward to the stage and people described the scene as chaotic. Many were not able to breathe due to people being pressed up against each other, some even passed out, and many got trampled. When it was all said and done, eight people died and many more injured plus cases of cardiac arrests were reported as well.

One injured concert goer is suing Live nation, Travis Scott, and scoremore. The complaint accuses the organizers of negligence and gross negligence and is seeking at least $1 million in damages.

Another lawsuit was also filed against Scott, and Drake who also performed at the festival on behalf of “one of the victims.

Travis Scott told fans in an Instagram video Saturday night he is “devastated” by what happened.

Police caution that the investigation into what went wrong during the show is still in the early stages.

Sending prayers for all those affected.

Source: NPRPitchfork / CNN

 

‘The Harder They Fall’ director explains why the N-word wasn’t in the movie’s script

There is a new movie on Netflix that is getting rave reviews called “The Harder They Fall.  The Jay Z produced film is a western starring Regina King as “Treacherous Trudy” and Idris Elba as “Rufus Buck,” that details a fictional encounter by real Black cowboys who actually existed.

One very important thing you wont see or hear in this period piece is the n word. Director James Samuel told “It doesn’t give you license to call us niggas 100 times. Just because the story takes place in the 1800s shouldn’t give you license to make women subservient. He also said despite Hollywood’s negative portrayals of darker-skinned Black people, he never “played into complexionism.”

Dope movie and it’s a must see… Stream it on Netflix now.

Source: Revolt

 

Black women officers sue Baltimore Police Department over harassment, intimidation, and racial discrimination                            

Bringing it back in town. It seems there are four Black police Officers who are moving forward with claims against the Baltimore Police Department for harassment, intimidation, and racial discrimination. The Four women at a press conference downtown on Friday made the claims known and are seeking $40 million collectively in damages.

One of the women said the moment I spoke out, I became the black sheep,” “There are so many more Black women in the police department who are suffering in silence and terrified to speak out because of severe retaliation.”

The attorney representing the four women said “At what point will the BPD self-monitor against the department’s own known complicitinsidious and institutional culture of sex and race-based discrimination and sexual harassment, and severe retaliation?” “At what point will there be accountability and oversight?”

We’ll see what happens next.

Source: Revolt

 …and that is what’s happening today inside The Buzz.

