Wisconsin Prepares For Rittenhouse Verdict; A Verzuz For Queens; & A MD Teacher Wins $1 Million

Wisconsin governor authorizes dispatch of National Guard ahead of Rittenhouse verdict

So in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse the young man who ended up shoot and killing two people and wounding another during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year is set for closing arguments today. With that in mind Wisconsin’s Governor decided to be a little proactive. He authorized approximately 500 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops to report to Kenosha ahead of the upcoming verdict.

Now in the press release issued on Friday the Governor said “The Kenosha community has been strong, resilient, and has come together through incredibly difficult times these past two years, and that healing is still ongoing.”

“I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully.”

Source: WFRV

Verzuz holiday special pits Chaka Khan against Stephanie Mills

The next verzuz event has been set and this one should be a classic. Being billed as “A Night For The Queens” will see legendary R&B singers Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills face off in the Verzuz arena.

The event will be broadcasted on the streaming platform on Thursday Nov. 18 live from the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. If you are considering going ticket prices range from $50 to $150.

Source: The Grio

This Maryland High School Teacher Was Awarded $1 Million Global Teacher Prize For Her Equitable Strategies In Education

Now back in area there is a big congratulations in order for A Maryland teacher. Big shout out to Keisha Thorpe, an English teacher at the International High School in Langley Park, PG County. She beat out more than 8,000 nominees from 121 countries, and was awarded a $1 million Global Teacher Prize as recognition for the work she’s done to help her students strive for a college education.

In the virtual ceremony, she said “Education is a human right, and all children should be entitled to have access to it. So this recognition is not just about me, but about all the dreamers who work so hard and dare to dream of ending generational poverty,”

“This is to encourage every little Black boy and girl that looks like me, and every child in the world that feels marginalized and has a story like mine, and felt they never mattered,”

