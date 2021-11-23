Ahmaud Arberry’s Mother Calls Defense Rude; Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead; Convicted Baltimore County Cop Sentenced To Home Detention

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ahmaud Arbery’s mom calls defense attorney “rude” for saying her son had “long dirty toenails”

On Monday (Nov. 22), attorney Laura Hogue — who represents Gregory McMichael, one of three men charged with murder for killing Arbery — said Ahmaud was no victim and that he did this to himself. Hogue said. “Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made, does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts, with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails.”

Speaking to reporters after Ahmaud’s Mother said “She described Ahmaud as his long legs and his dirty long toenails, that was just beyond rude,” said Cooper-Jones. “Regardless of what kind of toenails he had, what size legs he had, that was still my son, and my son actually was running for his life in that description. I thought that was just flat out just rude.”

Closing arguments began yesterday and the judge gave the jury instructions so deliberations will begin shortly, and a decision should follow shortly after.

Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead in apartment

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights leader Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York apartment on Monday, reports ABC News. She was 56.

Police confirmed with the news outlet that Shabazz’s body was found inside her residence just before 5 p.m. ET. Her death is not considered to be suspicious and a cause of death has not yet been determined, according to reports.

Malikah Shabazz and her twin sister, Malaak, were born just months after their famed father was assassinated in 1965. Malikah and Malaak are the youngest children of Malcolm and his wife, Betty Shabazz, they had four other daughters together.

Baltimore County police officer convicted of rape sentenced to home detention

Anthony Westman 27 years old was was convicted in August of two counts of second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault of a 22-year-old woman in October 2017. He was also convicted of second-degree assault of another woman in June 2019.

Well at his sentencing on Friday, A Baltimore County Circuit Court judge said that he had only intended to convict him of one of the counts of second-degree rape and merged the sentences for all of the other counts into his sentence for the rape. He then sentenced him to 15 years of incarceration but then suspended 11 of those years and gave him four years of home detention. The prosecutors said the judge sentenced Westerman to one day in jail for the second-degree assault of the other victim for what he described as a “boorish” act.

Just one reason why its so important to vote and elect people who can be fair and just in roles like a judge.

