The Other Williams Sister; Another CNN Employee Accused; & Coca Cola Issues Recall.

VENUS & SERENA WILLIAMS’ ESTRANGED SISTER WRITING TELL-ALL ABOUT THEIR FATHER’S ABANDONMENT Now we know when we hear the Williams sisters we probably automatically think about Serena and Venus who are huge names in sports and black culture. But there were more members to the Williams clan as their Father Richard had more children from a previous marriage. Well his oldest daughter Sabrina is speaking out and telling her story and is writing a “tell all” book about her experience. Sabrina told The Sun, “Truth be told, [Venus and Serena ] rose to the top while his other children had to suffer because of the choices my dad made “we were raised in poverty after he left.” She also said that he became a very active Father in the lives of the three daughters from his second wife’s previous marriage. One of them was also an executive producer on King Richard along with Venus and Serena. She says about her new book, “I dare anybody to come up and tell me that I’m taking the light away from this movie when, all I’m trying to do, is find good from a deadbeat dad.” Source: Black Enterprise CNN Staffer John Griffin Charged With Enticing Moms, Young Daughters Into 'Sexual Activity' Now another CNN employee is getting charged. This time John Griffin, a senior producer at CNN was arrested by the FBI and has been charged with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to sexually abuse underage girls. According to the statement by the U.S. Attorney’s office, between April and July 2020, he used Google Hangouts and Kik to communicate with people who claimed to be the parents of underage girls. They are saying he allegedly used the apps to say that women should be "sexually subservient and inferior to men" and that a "woman is a woman regardless of her age." The indictment also said he tried to persuade parents to allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive." Griffin faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for each of the three counts he faces. Source: Newsweek Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately Now you might want to listen to this one because you could have some of these beverages at home. Now we know Coca Cola has a lot of products from sodas to juices, and right now some of them are being recalled…Immediately. The reason for the recall is because they could contain metal objects. According to the Food and Drug Administration the products are listed below:

Berry Punch – Date codes Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP,

Strawberry Lemonade – Date code: Jan0322 NP

Fruit Punch – Date Code: JAN0522

They also issued a recall on some Coca-Cola and Sprite cans in late November.

They advise Customers who purchased these items to seek a refund or simply throw them away. Source: Local 12 And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz! For more details on these stories head on over to magicbaltimore.com

