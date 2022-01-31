Why Did Jermaine Dupri Cheat On Janet Jackson; Two Nurses Arrested For Fake Vaccine Cards; Cheslie Kryst Former Miss USA Dies.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

JERMAINE DUPRI DRAGGED FROM HERE TO RHYTHM NATION FOR CHEATING ON JANET

JACKSON

Jermaine Dupri is trending for news that came out in the Janet Jackson documentary regarding him cheating on Janet during their 8 year relationship. And he’s getting dragged by folks on social media for it. But not only for him cheating on Janet but also for his reason for it happening. He said “One of the weird things about dating Janet is that dating Janet attracts other women,” he said. “Girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her, which was really weird … and uhh, just yanno … I was a man.”

They both also say other factors like living on different coasts and JD being a work-a-holic played a part in them not working out

Two New York nurses charged with forging Covid vaccine cards to earn more than $1.5

million

We know there are a lot of scammers in the world and they usually take advantage of good people in tough situations. And this pandemic has created a lot of opportunities for all kinds of scams from fake ppp loans to fake covid surveys to get your personal information, or like these two nurses in new York who were arrested for allegedly selling vaccine cards. The two nurses were falsifying covid-19 vaccination cards and entering that patients were actually getting the shot into the New York State Immunization Information System database, when they weren’t.

And they made some good money doing it, how about $1.5 million, in a short amount of time too from November 2021 to January 2022, by allegedly charging adults $220 apiece and $85 per child.

Both women are each being charged with one count of forgery in the second degree and one is also being charged with an additional count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree.

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst has died, police say

In some very tragic news former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst, has passed away. She was one of the historic trio in 2019 when Black Girl Magic swept the pageant world winning all three of the big titles. She was also an attorney who practiced civil litigation working to help prisoners who may have been sentenced unjustly get reduced punishments, and she did it free of charge. She even did some work as a correspondent for the TV show Extra.

Police say the 30 year old passed away after jumping from a building in Manhattan.

The caption on her last Instagram post, a picture of her self, read : “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

Mental Health is so important and we’re seeing it more and more. Check on your family friends , and loved ones.

