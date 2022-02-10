No Government Provided Crack Pipes After All; Marvin Gaye Impersonator Serenades Zoo Monkeys; & A 12 year Old Girl’s BLM Swimsuit Almost Gets Her Disqualified

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

No, the federal government isn’t spending $30 million on ‘crack pipes’

Now this story almost made the buzz yesterday but I wanted to wait to get confirmation on what was really happening and I’m glad I did. Because yesterday the trending news was that President Biden and the government were planning on spending $30 million on a safe smoking kit that would contain crack pipes. But after a statement from the White House press secretary, that is not the case.

They dismissed the report as “inaccurate” and said “We wanted to put out information to make that clear,” Psaki said. “The safe smoking kit may contain alcohol swabs, lip balm, other materials to promote hygiene and reduce the transmission of diseases like HIV and hepatitis.”

The smoking kits are part of a grant to be distributed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, for local programs that provide “harm reduction” tools, or services that minimize the risks associated with drug use, including distributing drug paraphernalia such as clean needles and more.

Marvin Gaye impersonator hired by zoo to help endangered monkeys ‘get it on’

The legendary Marvin Gaye may no long be with us but he is still helping us to get it on, even Monkeys too. Well that’s what this Zoo in the UK is hoping. See its mating season for monkeys and the zoo is hoping the sexy music of the legend will help get the primates into the mood. So they hired David Largie, a Marvin Gaye impersonator, to serenade the endangered species at the zoo.

The Park director said, “We thought it could be a creative way to encourage our females to show a little affection to males that might not have been so lucky in love.” he goes on to say “Birthing season occurs in late spring/early summer each year, so hopefully Marvin’s done his magic and we can welcome some new babies.”

After hearing a clip of him singing, I’m not so sure. They should’ve just played the real thing.

So if you ever wondered what music Monkeys listened to to get in the mood..well.

12-Year-Old Swimmer Nearly Disqualified After Wearing Black Lives Matter Swimsuit

So the phrase Black Lives Matter has really created a big problem for a lot of people. For example at a swim meet in Wisconsin a 12 year old girl was told by an official she was facing disqualification because she wore a Black Lives Matter swimsuit that ‘went against USA Swimming’s policy of no political language.”

The young woman’s Mother said “After 22-year-old Amir Locke was shot and killed by Minneapolis police last week, her daughter was inspired to design the BLM swimsuit” and also said that her daughter “is very passionate about social justice. She has been through a lot already at a young age,” it’s a big part of her which I think is wild at 12.”

After refusing to remove the swimsuit her Mother got some help from a NAACP representative who was able to explain that her move was a human right move and not political. He said “This is a humanitarian issue. It’s not political,” “It’s human. It’s humanizing something.”Black lives Matter is not political but humanitarian.

Luckily she was eventually able to compete and YMCA, who sponsored the race, overturned the disqualification and the official who made the call was banned from future YMCA meets in Duluth, Wisconsin.

Who knew those three word would create such a problem for so many.

…and that is whats happening today inside the Buzz.

