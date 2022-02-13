Today In Black History

Black History Month
February is the month dedicated to celebrating African American Culture and our history in this country is one 

filled with great stories of overcoming, resilience, fortitude, and ingenuity.

We have accomplished so much and given little to do so. In a society where African Americans were not accepted

socially and everything was segregated.

African Americans ultimately had to create their own versions. 

For Example in the 1920's African Americans were not allowed to integrate professional basketball teams, so they 

started their own. And on this day February 11th,1920 the first Black pro Basketball team, "The Renaissance," 

was created in 1923. Known as the Harlem Rens they went on to change sports in America and history as well.



Their first game was played against an all-white team, and just two years later the Rens beat the Boston Celtics

and became world champs. 

They hold a record of 88 consecutive games won. 

Source: History.com
