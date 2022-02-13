Today In Black History

Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
February is the month dedicated to celebrating African American Culture and our history in this country is one
filled with great stories of overcoming, resilience, fortitude, and ingenuity.
We have accomplished so much and given little to do so. In a society where African Americans were not accepted
socially and everything was segregated.
African Americans ultimately had to create their own versions.
For Example in the 1920's African Americans were not allowed to integrate professional basketball teams, so they
started their own. And on this day February 11th,1920 the first Black pro Basketball team, "The Renaissance,"
was created in 1923. Known as the Harlem Rens they went on to change sports in America and history as well.
Their first game was played against an all-white team, and just two years later the Rens beat the Boston Celtics
and became world champs.
They hold a record of 88 consecutive games won.
Source: History.com
african american history
,
basketball team
,
Black history
,
Black History Month
,
Boston Celtics
,
February
,
Harlem
,
history
,
professional sports
,
therens
,
world champs
Also On Magic 95.9: