Biden Administration Is Getting Sued; One Billion Views For Snoop & Dr Dre; & Mary J Blige Dr. Dre New Project.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Texas sues CDC to stop mask mandates on planes

So the Biden administration is getting sued, by Texas. Yes, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration to end mask mandates on planes.

The lawsuit argues that the mandate imposes a “restriction on travelers’ liberty interests” and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have the authority to introduce such a blanket preventive measure.

The Texas AG said in a statement “Biden’s repeated disregard of the individual liberties of Texans is not only disrespectful to the US Constitution, it is also troublesome that any president thinks they can act above the law while hardworking Americans standby.”

He also tweeted – Just filed my 22nd suit against Biden, this time regarding anti-science, virtue-signaling masks on airlines & airports. Masks on planes are not only silly, but illegal too. Proud to join @TPPF, @robhenneke, @Bethvanduyne in restraining Dems’ lawless gov’t. End the mask mandates!

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Land First Billion-View Video After Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Big Game halftime show happened last Sunday but the effects for the artists that performed are still rolling in. We know the performance a first of its kind featuring Hip and R&B was viewed by millions. And you best believe people started checking out their music and watching their videos. For example, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg performed the song Still Dre during the halftime show and now they both have their first-ever billion-view video on YouTube for that song which came out in 2011

Just one of the benefits of performing the halftime show during the Big Game.

Dr. Dre Teases New Project With Mary J. Blige: ‘I’m Excited About It’

Now I told you there were some effects from that huge performance. Well here’s something that also happened as a result of the all those artists coming together it looks like we can expect another project from the Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary j Bilge and we can expect that Dr Dre will be having something to do with it.

Dr Dre let the cat out of the bag in an interview with TMZ and revealed that Mary came over after the show and they went in the studio and she played some samples and they just vibed out and talked about working together on her next project and he says he is exited about it.

Mary does currently have a new album out Good Morning gorgeous.

…and that is whats happening today inside the Buzz.

Also On Magic 95.9: