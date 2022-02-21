Teacher Admits To Lacing Cupcakes Fed To Students; Frozen What, Olympic Skiier Injury; & FDA Issues Warning About Family Dollar

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Louisiana Teacher Arrested For Feeding Students Sperm-Filled Cupcakes

Now we’ve heard some stories about teachers doing some crazy things to students and here is another one. One you are not going to believe. So there is a teacher from Louisiana who admitted to and pleaded guilty to lacing cupcakes with her ex-husband’s sperm and feeding them to her students.

I still can’t believe it. The teacher 34 and her ex husband, a 44 year old lieutenant in the Louisiana Sheriffs’ department, were arrested on multiple children’s porn and sex-related counts, including 60 counts each of producing child pornography and two counts of first-degree rape.

Now after admitting to those acts she also admitted to helping her ex-husband sexually assault a juvenile, film the juvenile bathing.

His Bail was set at a $1,675,000 bond, and Cynthia Perkins is set at $500,000 bond.

Just sick… And the poor kids. I can’t even imagine.

Olympic Skier Remi Lindholm Suffers Frozen Penis At Beijing Games

So the winter games has ended with closing ceremonies taking place over the weekend. But one of the crazy stories coming out of the final day of the games was the news of a skier from Finland who spent over an hour competing in the men’s Olympic 50 km race and ended up suffering from a frozen penis. Yes, he had to thaw it out.

Now a cold front came in and officials were concerned about frostbite for the competitors so they even shortened the race shortened the course from 50km to 30km but even with the shortened distance it was still cold enough for this skier to freeze his cojones .

He said “It was one of the worst competitions I’ve been in. It was just about battling through.” and that he initially didn’t notice the frozen body part at first, but the real issues came when it started to thaw out. He also said “When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable.”

Ouch!

Over 1,000 Dead Rodents Discovered at Family Dollar Distribution Center, FDA Warns of

Contaminated Products

So Family Dollar is making headlines as the FDA released a statement to the public about potentially contaminated products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, until now from stores in Six States, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

After the FDA did their inspection of their they found some not so good conditions, including live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination. They said more than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered from the facility following a fumigation last month.

Some of the products affected include human foods, animal foods, cosmetics, medical devices (feminine hygiene products, surgical masks,), and over-the-counter (OTC) medications.

The FDA says consumers who recently purchased affected products should contact a health care professional immediately if they have health concerns after using or handling impacted products.

…and that is whats happening today inside the Buzz.

