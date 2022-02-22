Wendy Show Update; Broken Heart Syndrome Is Real; Maryland And Daylight savingTime.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wendy Williams Show to be officially CANCELED in June due to host’s prolonged

health battle and will be replaced by Sherri Shepherd

Ok, so it looks like there has been an update on the Wendy Williams Show situation and the company co-presidents said in a statement that ‘Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. That transition will be a new show with a new host. you might know her name Sherri Sheppard and the new show will also have a new name simply Sherri.

The execs did say they hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.

Sherri in her own statement, saying: ‘OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show.

The Wendy show will end in June and Sherri’s new show will be premiering this Fall.

Source: DailyMail

Broken heart syndrome is real, and deadly

Most of us have suffered from or experienced what we considered a broken heart. But we’ve always thought of it as a phrase for the sadness we were feeling but in actuality, a it was real all along.

Yes broken heart syndrome is a real thing, cardiologist say it is real, its dangerous, and even worse could be deadly.

one cardiologist says “It’s a syndrome that happens when folks are exposed to a real stressor in life,” “Sometimes we can identify the stressor; sometimes we can’t.”

and added that the result is a very weak heart muscle and a syndrome that mimics a heart attack and said 90% of those who suffer from it are women.

“If you have chest pressure, chest heaviness, you just feel sweaty or short of breath, you need to seek care immediately.”

Maryland joins states moving toward year-round Daylight Saving Time so we know the phrase fall back and spring forward. Thats how i learned about Daylight savings time and when we either gain an hour or lose one. And we’re getting ready for another one on March 13 at 2:00am. But some states wish we never had to worry about it at all, including ours. There is a bill in the works to end the twice a year time change and make daylight savings time permanent. Delegate Brian Crosby said “It’s a public health issue and the adjustments of the clock have real negative impacts on people…and in the end I think more people prefer Daylight Saving Time,” He estimates that more than 40 states have either passed or are considering legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Also keep in mind for this to become official surrounding stats would have to all agree on the same legislation and the federal government would have to amend its time code. Source: WTOP

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz!

Also On Magic 95.9: