Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song

We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.

Real Love, one of Mary’s signature songs from the 90’s and her first hit song to crack the top ten will now be the inspiration behind a new original film with the same name.

Mary said “I wrote “Real Love” based on my real life experiences and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way.” “It’s exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly. My passions for acting and music now include developing diverse stories with music as the backdrop. I am grateful to Lifetime for their partnership in the story of Real Love.“

Another one from MJB

Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show To Launch On Fox This Fall

Coming off a two big wins at the NACCP Image awards and being only one Tony award away from joining the EGOT list. Jennifer Hudson is preparing for her new talk show set to launch on Fox later this fall. Fox Studios is positioning the new show titled The Jennifer Hudson Show, as their new flagship daytime talk show. Fox is saying that Jennifer’s Show is technically not a replacement for the Ellen show which will be ending later this year after 19 seasons.

Hudson shared in a statement. “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning—twenty years ago—and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people, and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

The J Hud show Coming This fall.

Shonda Rhimes Honored With Barbie Ahead of International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is coming up and Mattel the company that makes Barbie is ready to celebrate by announcing a partnership with entrepreneurs and role models to inspire the next generation of leaders and dreamers.

One of those role models being honored in the new collection we know and have watched many of her shows, like Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, and Bridgerton. I’m talking about television producer Shonda Rhimes. Yup, Shonda is getting her own barbie.

Senior Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel said “We know that children are inspired by what they see around them, which is why it’s so important for young girls to see themselves reflected in role models who’ve daringly pushed past roadblocks and overcome the Dream Gap to become the brave women they are today,”

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

Also On Magic 95.9: