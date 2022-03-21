A White Civil Rights Activist Runs For Public Office; Ashanti Is First Female Artist To Do This; & No Ye At Grammys

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Former KKK Leader Plans to Run for Commissioner of a Georgia County as a ‘White Civil

Rights Activist’

So all kind of people with all kinds of backgrounds have run for various public offices in government and when it comes to the position of commissioner for one of the counties in Georgia well one candidate has a pretty interesting background.

Chester Doles, 61 years old, is a known former leader of the invisible Empire Knights of the KKK in Maryland. He has also been to prison twice, convicted for the beating of a Black man in Maryland back in 1993 and another time for weapons violations in Georgia where he spent four years in federal prison.

And get this, Chester wants to be known as “The White Civil Rights Activist” and one of his messages on the campaign trail is “This sick insane culture of wokeness is destroying America. These people want us gone. We American patriots are the new most endangered species.”

Ashanti Becomes First Black Female Artist Co-Founder Of A Web3 Company

Grammy award winner and R&B star Ashanti is making big moves in the tech world. She just co founded a web3 company and in doing so becomes the the first African American female artist to do it.

NewsOne , the singer is partnering with EQ Exchange, a woman-owned company that has a primary objective to ensure artists have ownership over their intellectual property and connect more directly with their target audiences.

Of course Ashanti took to Instagram to share news of the new deal with a caption saying “I’m so ecstatic to be the First Black female Artist to be a partner and co owner of such an Amazing Web3 tech company as EQ Exchange. Focusing on music and NFT’s, EQ is built on CELO, the world’s first carbon negative blockchain.”

Congratulations to Ashanti

Kanye West Is Banned From Performing at Grammys Amid Trevor Noah Feud

Well to say Kanye has been in the news a lot lately is an understatement, he’s been making all kinds of headlines. We know about the feud with Pete Davidson his ex wife’s new boyfriend. But recently he and Dl Hughley had some back and forth on social media. Also Trevor Noah who will be hosting the Grammy awards this year was also another person who Kanye had some choice words for.

Well his comments on social media led to Ye having his ig account suspended for 24 hours. Then its being reported that now the Grammy’s has banned him from performing at this years award show due to his online behavior and the use of racial slurs against Trevor Noah, even tho he is nominated for few categories including Best Rap Album and Album of the Year.

Trevor Noah did take to twitter over the weekend to say “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”

