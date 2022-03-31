Chris Rock Speaks; Will Smith Refused To Leave Oscar Ceremony; & A Church In Baltimore Gets Robbed.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Rock says he’s still ‘processing’ getting slapped by Will Smith at Oscars

The Will Smith slap at the Oscars is still making headlines as the aftermath is still unfolding. At this point Will has apologized in a statement. Jada commented its healing season and shes hear for it.

Well we’ve been waiting on the other person involved to make a comment and Chris Rock did at his comedy show in Boston last night. Receiving a standing ovation from a sold out crowd he spoke on the slap briefly saying “I don’t have a bunch of s*** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. And I’m still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that s***. And it’ll be serious and it’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

Even still, Chris is benefiting from all the talk as the ticket prices for his comedy tour have gone up and shows have been selling out with more shows being added.

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Chris Rock incident, Academy says

More on the Oscars, there is also an update from The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences who added more light to what happened that night.

They said “Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated.” “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

Now as to how they will proceed with disciplinary actions, if any for Will Smith violating their standard of conduct. The academy’s board of governors met last night to initiate proceedings and will meet again on April 18th to determine consequences which could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.

The academy also said Will Smith has the opportunity to defend himself in a written response before the board meets again.

Holy items stolen from altar at Baltimore County church: ‘It’s really unthinkable’

ok, so bring it back home. We have issues with violence and crime in our city and when you hear stories like this it makes you think, is there anything off limits. So Baltimore county police are looking for the person who is responsible for stealing from a Catholic Church.

So over the weekend the St. John the Evangelist church in Hydes, Maryland was robbed. and according to the Rev. , the tabernacle, several candle holders, and the base of a processional cross were taken from the alter.

The Rev also made a plea to have the items returned and said “It is appalling because the tabernacle which was stolen has the Eucharist [inside],” “It’s really unthinkable.”

According to the police report, the incident is not classified as a hate crime.

The church will now look into installing new security measures.

Soon they’re gonna start patting you down before going in the church.

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

