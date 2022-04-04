Some Grammy Winners Recap; Mo’Nique & Lee Back Together; & Meet The World’s Youngest Opera Singer .

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Grammys 2022: Complete list of nominees and winners

The 64th Grammy awards… happened last night in Las Vegas… and musics biggest stars got all dressed up and came together to see who will be this years big winners and here are a few:

Congratulations to Silk Sonic who has an amazing year with their album an evening with silk sonic which had hit after hit and their first single leave the door open won big last night winning record of the year, song of the year, Best R&B Song, … and they also won and tied for best Best R&B Performance along with Jazmine Sullivan. and speaking of Jazmine she also won again for best R&B album with her heaux Tales Project.

H.E.R. won Best Traditional R&B Performance

Lucky Daye was also a winner for Best Progressive R&B Album

CeCe Winans was also a multiple Grammy winner taking home awards for Best Gospel Performance/Song, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, & Best Gospel Album.

Kanye West was of course banned from the Grammy’s but still won two awards for for Best Rap Song and Melodic Rap Performance is now the hip hop artist with the most Grammy wins.

Quest love’s directorial debut with “Summer of Soul” won best music film, the sixth Grammy Award of his career.

Lee Daniels Apologizes to ‘Precious’ Star Mo’Nique After 13-Year Feud: ‘I’m Sorry for

Hurting You in Any Way’

in a time and space where there is so much negative and tragic stories happening, its always good to hear a feel good story. and over the weekend it was nice to see reconciliation as Mo’nique and Lee Daniels who have been not on so good terms for about 13 years finally put an end to their issues and announced publicly that things between them are good.

There’s a video that is making its rounds of Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels on stage hugging each and then you hear Lee Daniels say “I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” “Y’all, and she was my best friend – my best friend. Y’all think that ‘Precious’ was just… That was God working through both of us,” he continued. “And we gon’ f–ing do it again!”

And it looks like they will be, a lot sooner than alter as it was announced that Mo’nique will be starring in Lee’s upcoming Netflix movie called Demon House. Mo’nique will actually be replacing actress Octavia Spencer, who had to leave the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Mo is back.

Victory Brinker Confirmed To Be Youngest Opera Singer In The World At Age 7

So something else that happened recently was the story of 10 year old Victory Brinker who has made history becoming the youngest opera singer in the world . It was confirmed by the Guinness world records who said the 10 year old she actually broke the record at age seven when she performed at the Pittsburgh Public Theater’s Lights and Legends show in 2019.

She told Guinness, “I was an early talker and started singing at age two. Between age two and three, I was memorizing entire CDs with good pitch. I was always singing.”

Now this amazing young woman not only sings opera but she can sing in several different languages and has already appeared in shows,like NBC’s Little Big Shots, Dr. Phil and Wonderama.

She’s alkso sang the anthem at NBA, NFL and MLB games and has even released her first album, The Wonder of Christmas, last year.

Thats wassup

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

