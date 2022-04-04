News & Gossip
HomeThe Buzz

Some Grammy Winners Recap; Mo’Nique & Lee Back Together; & Meet The World’s Youngest Opera Singer .

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Grammys 2022: Complete list of nominees and winners

The 64th Grammy awards… happened last night in Las Vegas… and musics biggest stars got all dressed up and came together to see who will be this years big winners and here are a few:
Congratulations to Silk Sonic who has an amazing year with their album an evening with silk sonic which had hit after hit and their first single leave the door open won big last night winning record of the year, song of the year, Best R&B Song, … and they also won and tied for best Best R&B Performance along with Jazmine Sullivan. and speaking of Jazmine she also won again for best R&B album with her heaux Tales Project.
H.E.R. won Best Traditional R&B Performance
Lucky Daye was also a winner for Best Progressive R&B Album

CeCe Winans was also a multiple Grammy winner taking home  awards for Best Gospel Performance/Song, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, & Best Gospel Album.
Kanye West was of course banned from the Grammy’s but still won two awards for for Best Rap Song and  Melodic Rap Performance is now the hip hop artist with the most Grammy wins.
Quest love’s directorial debut with “Summer of Soul” won best music film, the sixth Grammy Award of his career.
Source: CBS

Lee Daniels Apologizes to ‘Precious’ Star Mo’Nique After 13-Year Feud: ‘I’m Sorry for

Hurting You in Any Way’

in a time and space where there is so much negative and tragic stories happening, its always  good to hear a feel good story. and over the weekend it was nice to see reconciliation as Mo’nique and Lee Daniels who have been not on so good terms for about 13 years finally put an end to their issues and announced publicly that things between them are good.
There’s a video that is making its rounds of Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels on stage hugging each and then you hear Lee Daniels say “I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” “Y’all, and she was my best friend – my best friend. Y’all think that ‘Precious’ was just… That was God working through both of us,” he continued. “And we gon’ f–ing do it again!”
And it looks like they will be, a lot sooner than alter as it was announced that Mo’nique will be starring in Lee’s upcoming Netflix movie called Demon House. Mo’nique will actually be replacing actress Octavia Spencer, who had to leave the project due to scheduling conflicts.
Mo is back.
Source: The Wrap

Victory Brinker Confirmed To Be Youngest Opera Singer In The World At Age 7

So something else that happened recently was the story of 10 year old Victory Brinker who has made history becoming the youngest opera singer in the world . It was confirmed by the Guinness world records who said the 10 year old she actually broke the record at age seven when she performed at the Pittsburgh Public Theater’s Lights and Legends show in 2019.
She told Guinness, “I was an early talker and started singing at age two.  Between age two and three, I was memorizing entire CDs with good pitch. I was always singing.”
Now this amazing young woman not only sings opera but she can sing in several different languages and has already appeared in shows,like NBC’s Little Big ShotsDr. Phil and Wonderama.
She’s alkso sang the anthem at NBA, NFL and MLB games and has even released her first album, The Wonder of Christmas, last year.
Thats wassup
Source: Blavity
and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz
13 years , BEST R&B , best rap , cece winans , demon house , Documentary , documentary; heaux tales , gospel , Grammys , Guiness Book Of World Records , H.E.R. , history , Interesting Headlines , Jazmine Sullivan , Kanye , lucky daye , MLB , NBA , netflix , NFL , opera singer , progressive R&B album , Questlove , reconcile , record of the year , Ryan Da Lion , song of the year , the buzz , the Lions den , the wonder of Christmas , victory brinker

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

What Are Reparations And Why Are They Important?

Reparations are defined in the Oxford dictionary as, “the making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying…
04.01.22

KBJ’s Confirmation Hearing Highlights Importance Of Public Defenders

By attacking public defenders, Republican Senators are attacking the guidance and supervision of the administrative oversight provided by the United…
03.22.22

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr.…

While speaking with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on March. 15, the Daily Wire podcast host lit into the publication's choice…
03.17.22

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
03.16.22
84 itemsUS-POLITICS-REID

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus…

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are…
03.14.22

North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading…

From the movements of the 1960s to the evolution of progressive culture today, college-aged individuals have been one of the…
03.10.22

Truckers From All Over The U.S. Come To…

On Sunday in The District, thousands of truckers from all over the nation headed to Washington D.C. for a protest…
03.07.22

Civil Rights Convictions For Ex-Cops Who Didn’t Help…

The guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao for violating George Floyd's…
02.25.22

Kyle Rittenhouse Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg &…

Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse is looking to extend his 15 minutes of infamy by launching a frivolous lawsuit campaign against…
02.24.22

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
02.23.22