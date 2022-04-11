Self Induced Abortion Case Gets Dismissed; MD Lawmakers Override Gov Hogan’s Veto; & Unkept Pubic Hair Did What?

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

District Attorney DROPS Charges Against Texas Woman for ‘Illegal Abortion’

So in Texas we know they have been some changes to the laws when it comes to abortion, the procedure is banned after six weeks. A law that has left women with some serious challenges and some tough decisions. One young woman took matters into her own hands, and because of it was arrested and charged with murder after authorities said she “caused the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.”

Well there is an update to the story, as the district attorney in the case said in that he will file a motion to dismiss the indictment against the woman. In a statement he said “In reviewing applicable Texas law, it is clear that Ms. Herrera cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her. He went on to say “The issues surrounding this matter are clearly contentious, however based on Texas law and the facts presented, it is not a criminal matter.”

How scared to you have to be to do something like that to yourself. We need to be in the business of helping people.

Maryland lawmakers expand who can perform abortions after overriding governor’s veto

Now back in town Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had announced on Friday, that he vetoed a bill that he says “risks lowering the high standard of reproductive health care services received by women in Maryland. These procedures are complex, and can, and often do, result in significant medical complications that require the attention of a licensed physician.”

Well over the weekend lawmakers took to a vote and the outcome was to override Governor Hogan’s veto of the House Bill 937, known as the Abortion Care Access Act. That bill would allow health practitioners outside of physicians — including nurse practitioners, midwives and physician’s assistants — to perform abortions.

Well the votes in the Maryland House was 90-46 while state in the Senate was 29-15.

politics affects so much…that’s why you have to vote.

Man Nearly Lost His Penis After His Unkept Pubic Hair Cut Off Its Circulation

You are never too old to learn something. And if you didn’t think shaving certain areas of the body wasn’t important then this might make you think again, especially my fellas. you’re going to want to hear this.

I was today years old when I found out about “hair tourniquet syndrome,”which occurs when hair tightly wraps around an appendage and cuts off its circulation.

So according to an article published in Urology Case Reports , there’s a 57 year old man who had to have surgery to save his man member after it was being strangled by his unkept pubic hair , that was so matted together it formed a tight ring around the tip of his male member and cut off circulation.

One urologist said “This is an interesting but fortunately very rare condition,” The reality is that this could’ve been avoided if the patient were to be undertaking suitable penile hygiene and washing beneath his foreskin regularly.”

so fellas be sure to manscape… so this doesn’t happen to you.. ouch!

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

