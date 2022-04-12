National
HomeThe Buzz

NY Subway Mass Shooting Update; No Outstanding Balances For Hampton U Students; & Ye’s Almost Career Change.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Multiple people shot at New York City subway station

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Multiple shot in NYC subway station; several undetonated devices found, officials say

News broke this morning of a scary situation, another mass shooting took place. As a suspect entered a New York subway and opened fire and in the aftermath 10 people have been shot and a total of 16 injured so far.  According to CNN the suspect is still at large and the manhunt to locate the suspects are on the way.
New York’s mayor told CNN they are working with a professional team of law enforcement experts in New York city and that he also spoke with the Governor and the White House and there will be a collaborated effort t o apprehend the persons responsible for this violent act.

Related Stories

According to the NYPD no active explosive devices at the scene, and they will not be treating this as an act of terrorism.
Source: CNN

Hampton University Erases Students’ Outstanding Balances

If you went to college or have children that are going to or have attended college then you know the cost of getting a higher education is not cheap. With tuition, books, lodging, meals and everything else it can become  extremely expensive. Well Hampton University is stepping up and doing something to ease some of those financial challenges and its  truly a big deal for its students and their families.
Hampton university President announced it’s erasing students’ outstanding account balances for the spring semester and will not increase tuition for the 2022-2023 academic year. He also stated that The institution has recognized many Hampton University students and their families have continued to experience financial hardships and have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, and went on to say “We hope that this action will continue to assist our students and their families at our Home by the Sea.”
The University also announced they issued a $200.00 book scholarship to all enrolled students for the Spring 2022 semester.
..and that’s how we take care of our own.
Source: Blavity

KANYE WEST WANTED TO GIVE UP HIS ENTIRE CAREER To Become Kim’s Stylist

What would you do for love? Well Kanye was willing to give up his whole career before the very public split between him and his ex-wife  Kim Kardashian.
TMZ reports that Ye was willing to quit his career to become Kim’s  full time stylist and that was according to Kim.
Apparently in the upcoming episode of the Kardashians  Kim is getting dressed and tells her friends that “Kanye wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist.”
And I’m not sure if he would’ve dropped everything but i definitely think he would’ve enjoyed doing it… I mean every girl since Kim he’s kind of used as a muse of some sorts, giving  each of them multiple outfits.
And we know Ye is big on his music and his fashion , so not far fetched or unimaginable.
Source: TMZ
Active Shooter , Books , classes , Corona , Detonate , divorce , enrollment , Eric Adams , explosive devices , fall , FNI , Governor , Hampton University , Interesting Headlines , Kanye , Kardashian , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kim , law enforcement , lodging , Manhunt , Mass shooting , mayor , music , New York , NYC , outstanding balances , Rush Hour , Ryan Da Lion , satuday night live , scholarships , semester , Spring , students , Stylist , Subway , subway station , suspects at large , terroism , the buzz , Tuition , White House , ye

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest
The Buzz

NY Subway Mass Shooting Update; No Outstanding Balances…

Multiple shot in NYC subway station; several undetonated devices found, officials say News broke this morning of a scary situation,…
04.12.22

101-Year-Old West Virginia Native Awarded Honorary Diploma

101-year-old Merrill Pittman Cooper recently received an honorary diploma.
04.11.22

Mayor Muriel Bowser Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mayor Muriel Bowser shared via twitter Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 and followed with more tweets saying…
04.07.22

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Moves Closer To Confirmation

Senate Democrats were joined by Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins in advancing Jackson's nomination.
04.05.22

Lindsey Graham Is Full Of It

Graham just voted to confirm Jackson last year for another judicial position with a lifetime appointment.
04.05.22

What Are Reparations And Why Are They Important?

Reparations are defined in the Oxford dictionary as, “the making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying…
04.01.22

KBJ’s Confirmation Hearing Highlights Importance Of Public Defenders

By attacking public defenders, Republican Senators are attacking the guidance and supervision of the administrative oversight provided by the United…
03.22.22

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr.…

While speaking with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on March. 15, the Daily Wire podcast host lit into the publication's choice…
03.17.22

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
03.16.22
84 itemsUS-POLITICS-REID

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus…

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are…
03.14.22