Maryland Will Be Making A Lot Money; Vaccine For Kids under Six; & More Creative Projects For Baltimore City.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Soon your money will be made in Maryland — literally

Ok so Maryland is going to be making money, a lot. The Bureau of Engraving and Printing will be moving out of downtown D.C. and relocating to Beltsville , MD.

The president and CEO of the PG County Economic Development Corporation said We’ll take great pride in the idea that one of the two places in the United States [where] currency is going to be printed is going to be in Prince George’s County.” The other place is in Forth Worth Texas.

He also said of the 850 employees that will work there “Many of these employees already live in Prince George’s County,” “So we’re going to offer many of them a lot simpler commute.”

They’ve already began work on the new building which will cost about $1.5 billion for some 850 employees and they’ve even started preparing for traffic improvements .

The senior director for the Maryland Commerce Department’s Office of Military and Federal Affairs said the first occupants probably won’t move in until 2026, with full occupancy — and the first line of production with currency — expected a year later.

Big Move From Moderna on Shots for Youngest Kids

So some vaccine talk is trending right now because Moderna is seeking to be the 1st with the covid shots for kids younger than 6 years old.

They have asked for authorization for low its doses of its covid-19 vaccine for the kids because and Moderna’s chief medical officer said that Two kid-size shots “will safely protect them and I think it is likely that over time they will need additional doses. But we’re working on that.”

As far as approval goes, the FDA vaccine chief said the agency will “move quickly without sacrificing our standards” in deciding if tot-size doses are safe and effective. He also said The FDA will publicly debate the evidence with its scientific advisers before making a decision. “It’s critically important that we have the proper evaluation so that parents will have trust in any vaccines that we authorize,”

as it stands right now only kids ages 6 and older can be vaccinated leaving about leaving 18 million younger kids unprotected.

Mayor Scott Announces Program For New Art Projects On Baltimore’s Streets And

Sidewalks

Get ready to see a more beautiful Baltimore, well at least one with more creative art projects throughout the city.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced a new community development led program called the placemaking program that will allow some creative art projects to be done on Baltimore’s streets and sidewalks.

New developments such as:

Artistic paintings on streets or sidewalks

Landscape plantings

Planters and barriers for traffic calming or tactical urbanism

Signs such as community gateway signs and educational signs

Parklets or temporary public spaces built within the roadway

Special projects such as art installations, specialty lighting, or other unique urban designs

The mayor said,“By working directly with local stakeholders, we are able to transform public spaces into unique areas that beautify city neighborhoods and strengthen connections to Baltimore communities.”

A better looking Baltimore is a good thing

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz