Supreme Court Considering Roe Vs Wade Reversal; Baltimore Guaranteed Income Program Is Here; & Diddy Signs Deal With Motown.

Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade published by Politico

There’s been a huge leak from the highest court in the land that has people upset and protesting. The reason is, they learned that the Supreme Court is possibly considering to reverse Roe vs Wade.

Politco published a story of the Supreme Court’s majority draft opinion signed by Justice Samuel Alito that would overrule the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which gave women the federal constitutional right to an abortion.

According to Politico the draft is not an official ruling as the leaked document was labeled a 1st draft and opinions often change before the final draft which can be expected to come in late June or early July.

Even President Biden spoke on the matter in a written statement he said “If the court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose,” “And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”

Abortion rights is a passionate subject in this country expect to hear a lot more noise about this situation.

Applications Open For Baltimore’s Guaranteed Income Program For Young Families

Income inequality is a problematic thing in this country and definitely right here in Baltimore. A new program called The Baltimore Young Families Success Fund is here to help.

The fund will provide supplemental income of $1,000 per month for over two years to 200 families.

Mayor Brandon Scott says “This will allow young families to put money towards the things that they need the most food, clothes, transportation, medicine, housing, and so much more.”

To make this happen Mayor Scott has allocated $4.8 million from the American Rescue Act.

As for eligibility:

Applicants have to meet the following criteria:

Be residents of Baltimore City,

Between the ages of 18 -24 years old at the time of the application deadline,

Be either the biological or adoptive parents, or guardians, must have full or partial care-taking responsibilities and

Have income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level based on their household size.

You can apply now up until May 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Diddy Reportedly Inks Deal With Motown Records

talking about situations… Diddy’s got some new things happeniong the music mogul is working on another big project, an album. It is being reported that he just signed a record deal with Motown records and he’s in the studio working on his first album in 16 years.

Now Diddy did speak about releasing an album called “Off The Grid” Part 1 last year and maybe this will be it but there isn’t much more details about the album as regards to who will be featured on it or when it will be released but get ready for the return of Bad Boy Records.

In other Diddy news he will also be hosting the upcoming Billboard Awards and he also gets to executive produce the show.

In an official statement from Diddy he said “This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high.” he added, “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”