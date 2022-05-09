Youngest Law School Graduate Is 19 And A Black Woman; Whooping Someone Else’s Kid; & Wendy Williams Says No To Watching Sherri’s New Show

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Haley Taylor Schlitz to become youngest Black law school graduate at 19

Lets talk about something we can be proud of as this young African American woman, Haley Taylor Schlitz is making history and making us think differently about how we utilize education.

This young woman has been on a mission and she says she wants other kids to realize their potential.

At the age of 13 she graduated high school and by time she turned 16 she earned an undergraduate degree. Now at just 19 years old and set to graduate on May 13th from Southern Methodist University’s Dedmon School of Law, she will become the youngest black law school graduate in the United States.

Per SMU After graduation she plans to get in to educational policy working with an elected official or non-profit group on matters such as “increasing the opportunities for gifted and talented girls and students of color.”

What a tremendous accomplishment. Law degree at 19.

I’m going home to have a different conversation with my kids today. Wow!

FLORIDA WOMAN CHARGED WITH CHILD ABUSE AFTER WHOOPING SOMEONE ELSE’S

CHILD WITH BELT

So this next story takes us to a private school in Florida where a woman is caught on surveillance camera attacking someone else’s child with a belt before walking out and leaving.

Now the mother of the child that was attacked said it started when her son was being bullied by another student and he defended himself. So after the incident she said the mother of the other child showed up at the school to attack her son.

“The mom comes in fussing and cussing at my child, and just beating him in his face! His head, his face, his arms,” she said “My son could have went into a seizure and died. Anything. You’re just hitting him across the head.” He ended up with a busted lip and so she’s pressing charges.

She went on to say “HOW DID THIS LADY GET THIS FAR, WAS ABLE TO HIT MY CHILD MULTIPLE TIMES, AND YOU SAW IT WASN’T BROKEN UP, SHE WALKED OUT CALMLY,”

“MY CHILD WASN’T SAFE. MY SON WAS BULLIED BY HER SON, AND THEN BULLIED BY THE MOM.”

The attacking Mom was arrested and according to police, is now being charged with child abuse without causing great bodily harm, educational interference, and trespassing a school safety zone.

Not such a good Mother’s Day Weekend

Wendy Williams won’t watch Sherri Shepherd’s show; Shepherd responds (video)

Wendy Williams and Sherri Sheppard will forever be intertwined in daytime talk show history. As the Wendy Williams show is set to be replaced by that Sherri Sheppard Show I

Recently Wendy chopped it up with Fat Joe and she spoke about her old show, the new host to be Sherri Sheppard, and more.

As for the new host Sherri, Wendy said I [like] her, but I won’t be watching her because I know what she’s gonna be doing and that’s really not my thing. Ummm, you know? You know what I’m saying? Anyway.

So Sherri responded, she said She’s [Wendy Williams] not well. So, it’s just a lot going on in Wendy’s life. This when you need your friends. You need your family. You need people who love you.”

“So, all I can do over here is pray for Wendy.”

I feel like there will be more words said about this from the both of them.

