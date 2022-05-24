CDC Alerts LGBTQ Community Of Higher Monkeypox Exposure; Gas For Guns In California Worked; & CA. Lawmakers Address Social Media Addiction

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Anyone can get monkeypox, but CDC warns LGBTQ community about ‘greater chance’ of

exposure now

So if you haven’t heard by now there have been cases of monkey pox detected in some countries and even one case has been confirmed here in the U.S. So the CDC has issued a warning concerning the spread of Monkey pox.

A chief medical officer from the CDC said anyone can get or spread monkeypox, but a “notable fraction of cases” in the latest global outbreak are happening among gay and bisexual men.

He said, “Some groups may have a greater chance of exposure right now, but by no means is the current risk of exposure to monkeypox exclusively to the gay and bisexual community in the US,”

He added that the CDC decided to hold a news conference about the outbreak now because LGBTQ Pride month usually kicks off around the Memorial Day weekend, and officials wanted to make sure the community was aware of the situation.

He also urged doctors to be on the lookout for the disease, because it can look like other types of STDs. He says “In some cases, during the early stages of illness, the rash has been mostly in the genital and perianal area,” Brooks said. “In some cases, it has produced anal or genital lesions that look like other diseases like herpes or chickenpox or syphilis.

You have to be safe out here.

A California police department offered gas money for unwanted guns. It ran out

We know there is an issue with illegal guns on our streets and there have been many different types of programs and incentives across the country to try and help.

Well the police in Sacramento kicked off their gun Buy Back event and offered people to bring in guns no questions asked but instead of offering money, they offered gas cards. Yes, in exchange for bringing in your firearm you would receive a $50 gift card, and it worked so well they ran out of gift cards in 45 minutes.

Police say they had 134 people drop off firearms including at least one assault weapon, even ghost guns components were turned in. The Sacramento Police Chief said “I truly believe violent crime prevention is a shared responsibility and today’s overwhelming community participation is evidence of the success we can achieve together.”

It’s always amazing what we can accomplish when we work together.

#LionSquad

California parents could soon sue for social media addiction

Now keeping t it in Sacramento California lawmakers are working on a new bill. One that will allow parents to hold social media companies accountable for their children getting addicted to their products.

As for the word addiction the bill defines it as as kids under 18 who are both harmed — either physically, mentally, emotionally, developmentally or materially — and who want to stop or reduce how much time they spend on social media but they can’t because they are preoccupied or obsessed with it.

The bill is on its way to the Senate after passing the state Assembly and if it does become law, it would take effect on Jan. 1.

The Assembly member who created the bill said “The era of unfettered social experimentation on children is over and we will protect kids,”

well if this bill becomes law you can expect a lot of law suits coming out of California, a lot.

Social Media Addicts…wow.

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz