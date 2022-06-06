More Mass Shootings Over Weekend; Who Is Suing Mariah Carey?; & Millions Of Covid Vaccine Wasted.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

At least 12 dead in another weekend of mass shootings across America

Another weekend another mass shooting, in multiple states. Violence erupted again over the weekend leaving at least 12 people killed, and at least 38 injured. Now this is coming off of a Holiday weekend when 9 people were killed and 60 people were injured.

This weekend more tragedy as three people were killed and fourteen were injured in Philadelphia. In Tennessee the second weekend in a row with mass shootings this time two people were killed and twelve more injured from a shooting.

There was also shootings in Michigan, South Carolina, Georgia and Arizona.

This is a trend in the wrong direction and by now we have to realize that we have a serious issue to deal with in this country.

Why Mariah Carey is being sued for her holiday hit ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

We all know Mimi, Mariah Carey, and we know every year around Christmas time Mariah takes over Christmas. Well for one of her biggest Christmas songs ever ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You” is now part of a lawsuit, a $20 million lawsuit.

So what had happened was…Another artists by the name of Vince Vance and The Valiants actually came out with a song with the same title in 1989 just a few prior to Mariah’s song coming out in 1993.

But wait before you start going into Mariah done stole somebody’s song, that’s not it. The songs although they have the same title each have different melodies and lyrics. The issue though is that Vance says he owns the copyrights to the title “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and his lawsuit says that Mariah Carey nor her team sought permission to use that title.

So I’m sure attorney’s on both sides are trying to work this out but what a come up that will be if he wins.

The U.S. has wasted over 82 million Covid vaccine doses

Well how about some vaccine talk. You might not know this but the U.S. has thrown away 82million Covid Vaccine Doses from December 2020 through mid-May.

According to data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is just over 11 percent of the doses distributed by the federal government.

Although that may seem like a lot, they say that amount of waste is in line with World Health Organization estimates for large vaccination campaigns.

Some of the reasons for the waste includes ude some that expired on pharmacy shelves before they could be used, others that were spoiled by the thousands when power went out or freezers broke, and still others that were tossed at the end of the day when no one wanted the last few doses in an opened vial.

“The latest CDC guidance advises that providing COVID-19 vaccinations should be prioritized, even if it leads to vaccine waste,”

