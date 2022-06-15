Monkey Pox Virus Is Getting A New Name; Wendy Williams Only Featured In Show’s Last Episode; & Squid Games For Real.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

WHO to rename monkeypox after scientists complain label ‘stigmatizing’

Recently we have been hearing more about the virus Monkey Pox spreading across the globe even here in the U.S. But there is something else that is keeping this disease in the headlines and that is its name.

Example recently, the Foreign Press Association, Africa issued a statement asking the global media to stop using images of African people to highlight the outbreak in Europe.” Saying, “In the context of the current global outbreak, continued reference to, and nomenclature of this virus being African is not only inaccurate but is also discriminatory and stigmatizing. The most obvious manifestation of this is the use of photos of African patients to depict the pox lesions in mainstream media in the global north.

So scientists are suggesting “a novel classification of MPXV that is non-discriminatory and non-stigmatizing and aligned with best practices in naming of infectious diseases in a way that minimizes unnecessary negative impacts on nations, geographic regions, economies and people and that considers the evolution and spread of the virus.”

The W.H.O. Director General said “We will make announcements about the new names as soon as possible.”

The Wendy Williams Show Will End Friday Without Wendy Williams

Well something else getting a new name and that is the Wendy Williams Show.

Three months ago after some health concerns Wendy said she was ready to come back to work on her show and three months later she has yet to return and with the showing saying goodbye, it won’t happen.

The longtime show will be coming to an official end and will air its last episode on June 17th. An episode that still won’t feature its longtime host and the person who the show is named after.

Wendy will not be making a live appearance for the farewell episode but Variety reported that the plan is to air a montage of clips of the host instead.

We’ll have to wait to see whats next up for Wendy

Netflix is planning a ‘Squid Game’ reality show with a record $4.56 million cash prize

So remember the show Squid Games on Netflix, their most watched show of all time is coming back. This time with real contestants and a real cash prize.

Netflix has approved a new reality show based oin the hit show and yes it will have 456 contestants playing games inspired by the show featuring games from the original series as well some “surprising new additions.” It will comprise 10 episodes in total.

The contestants will be battling it out for a big time cash prize how about $4.56 million which Netflix says is is the largest cash prize in reality TV history.

Some other good news is that no one dies in this version. You only get eliminated and worse case scenario walk away empty handed.

Meanwhile the second season of Squid Games is currently in the works.

