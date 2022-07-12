Hair Discrimination In Prison; Morgan State’s New medical School; & Why Is Jill Biden Apologizing

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Black Man Forced to Cut his Dreadlocks Sues a Kentucky State Prison

Remember the crown act, it stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” and it is a law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination. But I guess in Kentucky state prison, that means nothing, especially when it comes to 50 year old Carlos Thurman, who was imprisoned at the Kentucky Northpoint Training Center and told to cut his locs.

The reason, well the warden issued a searchable hair policy. In the memo stating Effective immediately, Inmates entering/exiting the Institution and/or assigned to Restrictive Housing Unit (RHU) must have searchable hair, regardless of length. Braids, corn rolls[sic], dreadlocks, etc. are not permitted if they are not searchable. Inmates shall be given the option to remove the braids, corn rolls[sic], dreadlocks, etc. for a reasonable amount time to do so (30 minutes).

Mr Thurman is now suing the prison claiming the Kentucky Department of Corrections violated the Kentucky Religious Freedom Restoration Act and his First Amendment Rights.

He demands the department policy on “searchable hair” be declared unconstitutional and is seeking monetary damages for the harm caused to him.

Thurman wrote in his grievance obtained by USA TODAY. “If a white inmate with long hair down his back gets into a fight with a Black inmate with dreads, cornrows or braids, the white inmate will be allowed to keep his hair, [but] the Black inmate will have to get his hair cut. Where is the fairness?”

He makes a good point to me…and I hope he gets paid big time.

Morgan State To Open First New Medical School At An HBCU In 45 Years

I saw this before but I thought it needed some more attention. A big shout out to Morgan State university, they are making big moves and one of them is opening the first new osteopathic medical school on any HBCU campus and believe it or not the first new medical school at an HBCU in 45 years.

Now Osteopathic medicine is one of the fastest-growing health care professions in the country, with one out of every four medical students enrolled in an osteopathic medical school, which is a good sign for prospective students.

And it’ll be ready for them pretty quickly. Morgan’s new Med school is coming soon, plans for a 130,000 square foot facility should be completed within a couple years and students can expect to attend the school in 2024.

…and that is a very big deal for all the future African American doctors that will graduate from that program.

I love it.

Jill Biden draws backlash after comparing Texas Hispanics to ‘breakfast tacos’

So its been a not so good news cycle for the Biden’s. News came out about his son Hunter’s icloud being hacked allegedly showing him in some very not so good situations.

Then his wife Jill makes headlines because of what she said.

Speaking at a conference in San Antonio, the First lady was trying to give a compliment to Raul the president of the country’s largest Latino civil rights advocacy group and said “Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength,”

Those words drew some backlash especially from the the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, who wrote in a statement “Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region,” the organization wrote. “We encourage Dr. Biden and her speech writing team to (take) the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities.

Mic drop…or pen drop.

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz