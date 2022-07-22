Polio Is Back For First Time Since 2013; BSO Hires First Black Conductor; & Whoopi Announces Sister Act 3 Is Com

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

New York adult diagnosed with polio, first US case in nearly a decade

Covid 19, lately cases of monkey pox and now according to the New York Department of Health for the first time since 2013 someone gets diagnosed with polio.

This case is a weaker strain of the virus but if it circulates in under-immunized populations in areas with poor sanitary conditions, the virus can acquire mutations and revert to a form that causes paralysis.

According to the US Centers for the Disease control and Prevention about 1 in 4 infected people have flu-like symptoms including sore throat, fever, tiredness, nausea, headache and stomach pain. As many as 1 in 200 will develop more serious symptoms that include tingling and numbness in the legs, an infection of the brain or spinal cord, and paralysis.

The County Health Commissioner said there is no cure for polio. Only Treatment to address symptoms which may include medication to relax muscles and heat and physical therapy to stimulate muscles. Also, paralysis caused by polio is permanent.

New BSO conductor makes history as first non-white person to lead orchestra

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has a new conductor. He’s the first non-white person to hold the position in its 106 year history.

Jonathon Heyward makes history becoming the first black conductor at the BSO.

He stated, “What’s really important to me as a music director is understanding what Baltimore needs from an arts organization.” Additionally, “What I plan on doing is getting to know the people of the community, which I’m really excited to get started doing and understand how do we fit.”

Whoopi Goldberg Announces Upcoming ‘Sister Act’ Sequel After 30 Years: “It Feels Right”

Whoopi Goldberg has movie fans excited with her announcement.

After 30 years her character as Sister Mary Clarence in the hit movie Sister Act is coming back. Get ready for Sister Act 3 on Disney Plus.

Disney announced that Tyler Perry has signed on to produce alongside Whoopi.

Whoopi says she has been trying to make this sequel happen for the past six years.

