Mike Tyson Is Big Mad At Hulu; Serena Ready To Hangup Her Racket; & Federal hate Crimes Added To Ahmaud Arberry Murderers.

Mike Tyson slams ‘slave master’ Hulu series for ‘stealing’ life story

Mike Tyson is one person I would not want to have upset with me, for obvious reasons. And right now he is big mad at the streaming service Hulu.

They are set to release a television drama of Mike Tyson’s life simply called Mike. The problem, Mike says he didn’t authorize it, and accused them of stealing his life story.

He wrote on instagram, “Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me,”

and added: “I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me.” “To Hulu executives I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.”

“Mike,” the eight-part limited series premieres on Hulu August 25.

Serena Williams announces she’s retiring from tennis

Breaking news today Serena Williams the Tennis GOAT announced she will be retiring from the sport.

The announcement came out today in the September 2022 Vogue issue. In it she says she will be hanging it up after the annual U.S. Open tournament to focus on building her family.

In a personal essay, she wrote “These days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter,”

And you can tell it wasn’t an easy decision for her.

She said “There is no happiness in this topic for me.

“It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads. She added, “she doesn’t want it to be over but at the same time,she’s ready for what’s next.”

Salute to the Tennis GOAT!

Every other female tennis player is smiling a little right now.

Father and son sentenced to life in prison for federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

The men who responsible for fatally shooting Ahmaud Arberry were back in court for federal hate crimes yesterday. The results were not what the outcome they were hoping for.

The Father and Son were sentenced to life in prison and the man who took the cell phone video was sentenced to 35 years for his role.

The three were previously sentenced to life in prison and are now all convicted of Federal Hate Crimes.