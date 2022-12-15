Arizona Is Being Sued By The Government; New Bill Will Fund Police Training; & Baltimore Police Start A New Task Force

THE BUZZ! DOJ sues Arizona for placing shipping containers at the border

The federal government has filed a lawsuit against the state of Arizona for creating a border wall with shipping containers.

The containers were put there by Arizona’s Republican Governor. He issued an executive order to use shipping containers to fill in gaps along the border.

But he did this without any official authorization.

The Federal Government is asking the court to make Arizona remove all materials placed and to “compensate the United States for any actions it needs to take to undo Arizona’s actions.”

The lawsuit states that “Not only has Arizona refused to halt its trespasses and remove the shipping containers from federal lands, but it has indicated that it will continue to trespass on federal lands and install additional shipping containers,”

The government claims that the temporary wall “substantially curtailed” the US Forest Service’s ability to access border areas and that the state “cut down or removed scores of trees, clogged drains, and degraded the habitat of species listed under the Endangered Species Act” during the installation of the shipping containers.