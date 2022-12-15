Arizona Is Being Sued By The Government; New Bill Will Fund Police Training; & Baltimore Police Start A New Task Force

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
DOJ sues Arizona for placing shipping containers at the border
The federal government has filed a lawsuit against the state of Arizona for creating a border wall with shipping containers.
The containers were put there by Arizona’s Republican Governor. He issued an executive order to use shipping containers to fill in gaps along the border.
But he did this without any official authorization.
The Federal Government is asking the court to make Arizona remove all materials placed and to “compensate the United States for any actions it needs to take to undo Arizona’s actions.”
The lawsuit states that “Not only has Arizona refused to halt its trespasses and remove the shipping containers from federal lands, but it has indicated that it will continue to trespass on federal lands and install additional shipping containers,”
The government claims that the temporary wall “substantially curtailed” the US Forest Service’s ability to access border areas and that the state “cut down or removed scores of trees, clogged drains, and degraded the habitat of species listed under the Endangered Species Act” during the installation of the shipping containers.
For a country to have the word United in its name we sure don’t move that way.
Source: CNN
Congress passes bill to fund police de-escalation training
Congress did a thing recently.
They passed a bill to get police some well needed training when it comes to dealing with and the handling of people with mental health issues.
The bill will amend a 1968 federal crime law to authorize $70 million in annual grant funding for law enforcement training on alternatives to the use of force.
One of the senators who first introduced the bill said in a statement, “By giving law enforcement the tools they need to help those experiencing mental health emergencies and other crises, we can help make communities safer by building a stronger bridge between the criminal justice system and mental health care.”
The Bill will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
De-escalation training is good, We’ve just seen too many times that training goes out the window in certain instances.
Source: The Grio
Baltimore police create task force amid spike of ride-share carjackings
Speaking of Police.
Back here in town its a very scary time for ride share drivers and the individuals who use them.
According to Police, juveniles are carjacking ride-share drivers and robbing them. Then they use the driver’s app to answer calls and rob customers.
The Baltimore Police Department created a special task force to look into the rise in armed carjackings of ride-share vehicles.
They are also working with federal law enforcement officials and Baltimore County police.
Police recommend customers double check that the car and driver who shows up is the same as advertised on the ride-share app.
Please be very careful and pay attention.
Source: WBAL