Streaming Service Password Sharing Becoming Criminal; An ICU Nurse Sexually Abused Patients; & Trump Taxes Are Up For Viewing

THE BUZZ!

Sharing your Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus password could make you a criminal

So we might all be guilty of this. Sharing the password to one or more of our streaming services. If it’s not yours you are more than likely using a family member or friends.

Because of this many streaming services have been trying different ways to minimize that happening.

Across the pond in the UK they’re taking it even further.

They are going the piracy route and making it a criminal offense.

The British government’s new guidance suggests anyone sharing passwords in the UK could be in breach of copyright law – and even face criminal charges for fraud.

Experts say although sharing your password likely won’t land you in jail. It does give Netflix the mandate to follow through with plans to introduce account sharing surcharges in 2023.

The cost to Netflix and Chill is going up.