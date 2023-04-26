Reparations For White People; Black Student Gets More Than $9Million In Scholarships; & Pras From Fugees An FBI Informant.

THE BUZZ!
White People Deserve Reparations For Fighting Civil War, GOP Candidate Says
New Orleans high schooler earns record $9M in scholarship offers from 125 colleges
WTF: Pras From the Fugees Was an FBI Informant?!
According to reports, the man claimed, “I took it upon myself to report because I thought the FBI should know.”
And he would later receive more than $100 million to help them encourage the US government to cease its investigation into Low and return Chinese dissident Guo Wengui to China.
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
Young & The Restless Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Win A Mother's Day Concert, Dinner and DAY Spa Prize Pack!
Queen Latifah Becomes First Female Rapper Selected For National Recording Registry
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
Legs For Days: Zaya Wade Slays In A Mini Miu Miu Sweater Dress