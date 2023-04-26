Reparations For White People; Black Student Gets More Than $9Million In Scholarships; & Pras From Fugees An FBI Informant.

White People Deserve Reparations For Fighting Civil War, GOP Candidate Says First.

Reparations has been a big topic recently in this country, but not a new one.

Many people have different thoughts for or against it when it comes to giving African Americans money for this countries past atrocities with slavery.

But what about another group of people who could be deserving of receiving reparations for their part in slavery.

How about reparations for white people?

An idea from Bernie Moreno, a Republican Ohio Senate candidate, who believes descendants of white soldiers who died in the Civil War should receive reparations.

He said, “They talk about reparations. Where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of Black people?” Moreno said speaking to a small group of supporters at his U.S. Senate campaign announcement. “I know it’s not politically correct to say that, but you know what, we’ve got to stop being politically correct.” He continued, “That same group of people later, white people, died to free Black people.” “It’s never happened in human history before, but it happened here in America. That’s not talked about in schools very much, is it? They make it sound like America is a racist, broken country. You name a country that did that, that freed slaves, died to do that.”

For me that thinking is like if you stole something or enjoyed the benefits from someone else taht stole something and then they offered a reward for its return and then you bring it back to get the money.

Crazy.