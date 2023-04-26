The Buzz

Reparations For White People; Black Student Gets More Than $9Million In Scholarships; & Pras From Fugees An FBI Informant.

Published on April 26, 2023

THE BUZZ!

 

 

White People Deserve Reparations For Fighting Civil War, GOP Candidate Says

First.
Reparations has been a big topic recently in this country, but not a new one.
Many people have different thoughts for or against it when it comes to giving African Americans money for this countries past atrocities with slavery.
But what about another group of people who could be deserving of receiving reparations for their part in slavery.
How about reparations for white people?
An idea from Bernie Moreno, a Republican Ohio Senate candidate, who believes descendants of white soldiers who died in the Civil War should receive reparations.

He said, “They talk about reparations. Where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of Black people?” Moreno said speaking to a small group of supporters at his U.S. Senate campaign announcement. “I know it’s not politically correct to say that, but you know what, we’ve got to stop being politically correct.”He continued, “That same group of people later, white people, died to free Black people.” “It’s never happened in human history before, but it happened here in America. That’s not talked about in schools very much, is it? They make it sound like America is a racist, broken country. You name a country that did that, that freed slaves, died to do that.”

For me that thinking is like if you stole something or enjoyed the benefits from someone else taht stole something and then they offered a reward for its return and then you bring it back to get the money.
Crazy.

New Orleans high schooler earns record $9M in scholarship offers from 125 colleges

Next.
After a story like that this is a great follow up.
A young black high schooler from New Orleans has done something no one has done before.
Dennis Barnes, a senior at International High School of New Orleans (IHSNO), received a whopping $9 million in scholarship offers from 125 colleges and universities, according to  local station WWL
This amazing young could end up in the record books, after passing the previous record holder collected $8.7 million in college money in 2019.
Officials at his high school are now working with Guinness to confirm his accomplishment.
What’s interesting though is that he says he’s not done.
His goal is to reach $10 million scholarships by the end of the month as he awaits word back from more colleges.
The senior has a 4.98 GPA, holds a leadership role in the National Honor Society, is fluent in Spanish and has been earning college credits at Southern University of New Orleans while completing his high school degree for the past two years.
He plans to announce his college choice after graduation where he plans to study both computer science and criminal justice.
Talk about having a plan and goals. Wow.

WTF: Pras From the Fugees Was an FBI Informant?!

Lastly.
We talked about Pras, one of the members of the group The Fugees, who is currently on trial for federal conspiracy and faces up to two decades in prison.
Accused with 10 offenses, including conspiracy, perjury, and failing to register as a Chinese agent. He entered a not guilty plea and denied all of them. He did, however, testify in court that he was an FBI informant.

According to reports, the man claimed, “I took it upon myself to report because I thought the FBI should know.”

But prosecutors believe Pras accepted $12 million from Malaysian billionaire Jho Low in order to get connections to both the Obama and Trump administrations, and that he then tried to utilize those contacts to advocate for Low and China.

And he would later receive more than $100 million to help them encourage the US government to cease its investigation into Low and return Chinese dissident Guo Wengui to China.

According to Pras, Low and other foreigners gave him money in exchange for his assistance in trying to secure Low a photo with Obama or investments into a media company he was starting.
We’ll see how this turns out.
Source: The Root / CNN

