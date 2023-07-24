This Tik Toker Makes Over $7K A Day Doing What????

THE BUZZ!
$7,000 a day for five catchphrases: the TikTokers pretending to be ‘non-playable characters’
For example, as a real person playing a video game character impersonating a human being, you can earn a lot of money.
This latest TikTok fad is known as “NPC streaming,” and it is sweeping the internet. The term NPC refers to non-player characters in video games who uncomfortably repeat pre-programmed statements and behaviors.
The gifts are worth anywhere from half a cent to a few dollars. but with a big audience like one one of the most popular NPC streamers PinkyDoll, a 26-year-old content producer it adds up. In a full day of NPC streaming, she says she’s netted more than $7,000 in revenue a day.
She earns money from sponsorships, donations, and views. She also sells merchandise, such as T-shirts and hats with her NPC character on them.
And not sure if I’m more intrigued by the people who do this, or the people who pay for this.
