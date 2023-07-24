This Tik Toker Makes Over $7K A Day Doing What????

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

$7,000 a day for five catchphrases: the TikTokers pretending to be ‘non-playable characters’

First,

Human imagination and social media are always generating new trends. Some of these can provide innovative and lucrative revenue streams. For example, as a real person playing a video game character impersonating a human being, you can earn a lot of money. This latest TikTok fad is known as “NPC streaming,” and it is sweeping the internet. The term NPC refers to non-player characters in video games who uncomfortably repeat pre-programmed statements and behaviors.

The principles of NPC streaming are simple. The majority of the creators are women who dress up as traditional video game versions of attractive chicks and live stream from their homes. Viewers can engage by purchasing “gifts,” which display on their screen as emojis. Each emoji has a predefined reaction from the makers.

For example, a slurping noise and “ice cream, so good,” for an ice cream cone—that they perform every time that present is received.

The gifts are worth anywhere from half a cent to a few dollars. but with a big audience like one one of the most popular NPC streamers PinkyDoll, a 26-year-old content producer it adds up. In a full day of NPC streaming, she says she’s netted more than $7,000 in revenue a day.

She earns money from sponsorships, donations, and views. She also sells merchandise, such as T-shirts and hats with her NPC character on them.

And not sure if I’m more intrigued by the people who do this, or the people who pay for this.

It may be time to rethink my career path.