Beyoncé Broke Another Record. She’s One Of The Best Ever.

Published on October 4, 2023

Beyoncé’s $579 Million Renaissance World Tour Box Office Is the Highest Recorded Total for a Black Artist

Next,

Beyoncé makes records and she breaks them too.

The Renaissance Tour has been wowing fans across the country. And it will soon be wowing fans in movie theaters very soon.

But Beyoncé has been able to do some other amazing things with this tour. She is now on the record books for one of the highest grossing tours ever.

She racked up over $579 million at the box office making her the highest recorded total for a black artist, ever.

According to Variety, Queen Bey was able to accomplish this with 2.7 million concertgoers attending 56 dates in 39 cities.

And it is also worth mentioning that the 56 shows is significant because other artists have had over 100 shows to get similar sales.

The Renaissance tour has more than double the amount from her previous Formation World Tour.

Billboard Boxscore—which “has charted the biggest tours in the world” for “nearly four decades” and has a top 10 comprised solely of white, male artists—this places Beyoncé’s latest run as the seventh-highest-grossing tour on the chart, making her the only woman, only Black artist, and only American solo act to enter the ranks.

Go Bey.

Source: Complex

