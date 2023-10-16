This state has the most beautiful residents in U.S.: New Study

THE BUZZ!
Illinois residents are the most beautiful in America, study finds
According to the study, Illinois scored the highest, with 76.1 out of 100 points.
The state has produced 4 Miss USA winners, 1 Miss Teen USA winner, 3 Victoria’s Secret Angels, 123 professional models, and 2 men named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”
States with the most beautiful residents:
- Illinois
- California
- Texas
- Nebraska
- New York
- Hawaii
- Oklahoma
- Vermont
- Florida
- North Carolina
Isley Brothers Founder, Rudolph Isley, Dies at Age 84
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
Tia Mowry Says Dating Is ‘Complicated’ Following Divorce
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
Happy Anniversary: Michelle And Barack Obama Celebrate Their 31st Wedding Anniversary
Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
Finding Mimi: Women Who Could Play Mariah Carey In Her TV Biopic Directed By Lee Daniels