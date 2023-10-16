This state has the most beautiful residents in U.S.: New Study

THE BUZZ!

Illinois residents are the most beautiful in America, study finds

Ok, so there’s another study. This one claims they’ve found which state in the U.S. has the most beautiful residents.

A study by Bonus Finder , calculated the number of Miss USA winners, Victoria’s Secret Angels, and models from each state. The study also included the number of men named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” from each state.

According to the study, Illinois scored the highest, with 76.1 out of 100 points. The state has produced 4 Miss USA winners, 1 Miss Teen USA winner, 3 Victoria’s Secret Angels, 123 professional models, and 2 men named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” States with the most beautiful residents: Illinois California Texas Nebraska New York Hawaii Oklahoma Vermont Florida North Carolina

As for where Maryland falls on the list. We scored 43.5 out of a 100 with two Miss USA winners and one Miss Teen USA winner.

And I’m not sure about this study we have some very beautiful women here in MD. They’re just not doing the beauty pageant thing