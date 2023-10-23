Listen Live
The Buzz

Elon Musk Offers A Billion Dollars For A Name Change

Published on October 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Elon Musk Says He’ll Give Wikipedia $1 Billion if They Change Their Name to D*ckipedia

Next,
Speaking of name changes.

Elon Musk is willing to pay big money for this name change, on one condition.

The richest man in the world took to social media to announce he is willing to donate $1 billion dollars to Wikipedia if they change the name of their site.

His suggestion is for them to drop the W in their name and replace it with a D.

He says the name change is in the interests of accuracy.

Musk’s offer stems from an earlier tweet where he criticized the Wikimedia Foundation for wanting so much money. He argued that Wikipedia is not expensive to operate, and that the money must be going for something else.

Well we will see if Wikipedia takes him up on his generosity and money.

And if the Diki page will become a thing.

Source: Complex

RELATED TAGS

Billion Elon Musk fairness and accuracy foundation headlines Interesting Headlines Money News Ryan Da Lion social media the buzz The Lion's Den tweet Website Wikipedia world x

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close