Elon Musk Offers A Billion Dollars For A Name Change

Next,

Speaking of name changes.

Elon Musk is willing to pay big money for this name change, on one condition.

The richest man in the world took to social media to announce he is willing to donate $1 billion dollars to Wikipedia if they change the name of their site.

His suggestion is for them to drop the W in their name and replace it with a D.

He says the name change is in the interests of accuracy.

Musk’s offer stems from an earlier tweet where he criticized the Wikimedia Foundation for wanting so much money. He argued that Wikipedia is not expensive to operate, and that the money must be going for something else.

Well we will see if Wikipedia takes him up on his generosity and money.

And if the Diki page will become a thing.