Black Female Hockey Player Makes History

LAILA EDWARDS IS THE FIRST BLACK WOMAN ON US NATIONAL HOCKEY TEAM

Big shout to Laila Edwards, a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin. She made history as the first Black woman to play for the United States Senior National hockey team over the weekend in a match versus Canada.

She acknowledges the honor, saying “It’s an honor to be the first Black woman on the national team, but this team’s been around for a long time.” she continued, “And not to sound ungrateful, but it would have been nice to have someone that looked like me on that team before me. I’m glad that I’m able to be that someone for another little Black girl out there.”

Edwards is one of the premiere female hockey players in the country, which is why she is making her Olympic debut at the age of 19.

She will have another chance to create history in the upcoming 2026 Olympics. She will be eligible to compete for the Olympic national team in the Winter Olympics, making her the second Black player to do so, following in the footsteps of Jordan Greenway on the men’s side.

