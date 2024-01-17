Montgomery County Offers Free Tax Help For Income-Eligible Residents

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Montgomery County residents with a household income of $64,000 or less can now schedule free tax appointments through the Community Action Agency’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program for 2023 taxes (previous taxes). Appointments are available from Jan. 22 to April 11 at various locations.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

To schedule an appointment, eligible residents can call 240-777-1123 or visit the CASHBACK website. County Executive Marc Elrich emphasizes the importance of providing free tax preparation for low-income residents, highlighting the VITA program’s role in securing millions of dollars in tax refunds and credits annually.

RELATED: D.C. Nightclub Owner Found Guilty Of Bribing Tax Officials

The program assists with valuable tax credits, such as the EITC and WFIS, benefiting individuals and families. ITIN taxpayers are also eligible, and assistance with ITIN applications is offered. Last year, the VITA program completed 1,946 returns, resulting in over $6.4 million in tax refunds and credits, thanks to the dedication of 56 volunteers.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey ruled out vs. Texans, but TE Mark Andrews is questionable

Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Most Of Greater Baltimore Area Until Friday Evening

Report: Baltimore County Public Schools Investigating Principal For Alleged Racist & Anti-Semitic Remarks

‘Antsy’ after long layoff, Lamar Jackson dives into preparations for the Texans

More Snow Is Headed Toward Baltimore, Here’s What To Expect

As temperatures plummet Tuesday afternoon, Maryland roadways are expected to freeze

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-16-2024]

Baltimore’s MLK Jr. Day Parade Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather

Warming Centers & Important Winter Weather Information For The Greater Baltimore Area

Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week Kicks Off This Friday

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Montgomery County Offers Free Tax Help For Income-Eligible Residents was originally published on woldcnews.com