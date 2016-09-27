Columbus Short’s Ex-Wife Tanee McCall to TMZ: ‘Domestic Violence Is Not Entertainment’

Columbus Short’s Ex Tanee McCall to TMZ: ‘Domestic Violence Is Not Entertainment’

Tanee McCall, actress and ex-wife of actor Columbus Short, penned a powerful essay in response to TMZ’s Raquel Harper not taking the abuse she endured during her marriage with actor Columbus Short seriously.

During a recent interview with Short, Harper said to the ex-Scandal star, “And you’re such a nice guy, too … from what I see, and when they say as far as like the whole domestic violence situation, it’s hard for me to see … I rock with him. I don’t care what the critics say.”

In an exclusive op-ed for The Root, McCall had sobering words Harper, who she felt was gushing over her “abuser.”

“I am writing to you, so that I can let you know from the bottom of my heart how disappointed and hurt I am that you flirted and fluttered your way around for almost 15 minutes with a man convicted of beating me,” McCall wrote.

“Most abusers come across as “nice guys.” Just like some pedophiles come across as being amazing with children. It is part of the grooming process for these people. They are charming and charismatic. They can make the whole room light up when they walk in. They are engaging and seem to be the antithesis of a “‘wife beater,‘” she continued.

McCall also shared that it was a process for her to even understand and admit that she was in an abusive situation.

“It took me a very long time and painful self-reckoning to even admit that I was a victim of domestic violence. I didn’t want to admit that to myself, let alone to the world. I didn’t want to be a victim, but it is time to call a thing a thing. I have survived being victimized, but there are many, many women who do not,” she admitted.

Read her essay in its entirety here.

BLOOP! Donald Trump Denied Visit To N.C. Civil Rights museum After Campaign “Bullied” Staff

A civil rights museum in North Carolina rejected a request for a visit from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump after his campaign was “aggressive and rude” to museum staff, Salon reported.

While stumping in the battle state of North Carolina, the reality star and businessman wanted to attend the International Civil Rights Center, but co-founder Earl Jones told WFMY News that Trump’s staff had too many “special requests” that they could not accommodate, including closing down the museum to the public while Trump was in attendance.

“We have equal treatment for everyone coming to the museum. [But] we did not honor the request of the Donald Trump team because we thought [what its members] demonstrated in their approach was disrespectful, so therefore we did not grant that request,” he said.

“Mr. Trump is welcome to come to the museum, just as everyone else, but he’s not going to receive any special treatment,” Jones added.

In addition, WFMY wrote that another reason why the Republican nominee was rejected was because of his staff’s “bad” behavior.

“The approach, the type of disrespect, pretty much a demand and bullying us to use the museum in their manner and their way in their time, it was inappropriate and I think it’s probably reflective of the type of insensitivity [to] civil rights and human rights that’s reflective from Trump over the years,” Jones said.

The Trump campaign has not yet to comment on this incident.

Not Today Satan: ColourPop ‘Sorry’ For Naming Darker Skin Tones “Yikes” And “Typo”

Cosmetics company ColourPop recently apologized for being racially insensitive in relation to their new line of contouring Sculpting Sticks. See, while their 12-color line was inclusive for a range of skin tones, it was the names they gave for their darker colors that sparked controversy.

Dear Colour Pop, My Skin Color is Not A “Typo” https://t.co/4QwSI45zfe pic.twitter.com/47MJAYKdzt — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) September 19, 2016

While the lighter colors get cute names such as “gummy bear,” “castle,” and “illuminati, the darker shades are dubbed with the sinister and offensive “yikes” and “typo.” Yes, you read that right.

As expected, Black Twitter didn’t react to well to having their skin a “mistake” or “frightening.”

IDK why ColourPop would think naming someone's skin tone "Yikes" or "Typo" would be a good idea. My skin tone is not bad or a mistake. — Jen Blackman (@GD_Fresh) September 26, 2016

This is so distasteful, and to think Colour Pop is one of my favorite makeup brands. They will no longer receive another dime from me. https://t.co/kHwW36QDVl — D.Abiona (@chubztheflower) September 19, 2016

Please don't buy from Colourpop if you're black. Apparently your skin color is a "Typo" in their eyes 🤗 — Nappy-Headed Gyal (@Flawsomee) September 19, 2016

colourpop is YIKES for naming their darker shades what they did 🙄 so sorry my brown skin is a "typo" & "yikes" we all can't be "gummy bears" — SHASPOOKY HOLO Ⓥ (@theholomoon) September 21, 2016

Colourpop really named their darkest makeup colors "typo", "yikes" and other disrespectful names..tf — Syena (@Syenaaaa) September 25, 2016

ColourPop named one of their foundation shades for black skin 'Yikes' and thought they would get away with it. Lewl — naomy✨ (@naomyelizabeth) September 26, 2016

After getting thoroughly dragged, ColourPop issued a statement, apologizing, Buzzfeed reported.

“On behalf of ColourPop, we are sorry and are extremely grateful for our customers’ feedback. We have taken immediate action to change the shade names and review our naming process to ensure this does not happen again.”

Also, the names have since been changed, with “Yikes” now to “Bloom” and “Typo” now “Platonic.”

Sigh…it’s obvious that this company doesn’t have any sistas’ in any leadership positions. Reason #304 why diversity in the workplace matters.

