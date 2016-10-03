CLOSE
Chris Brown’s Gun Case May Get Dropped, Here’s Why

The case has reportedly fallen flat.

2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Back in August, a supposed fan of Chris Brown claimed he pulled a gun on her at one of his house parties before ordering her to leave. Though Chris was arrested for the incident, it seems there’s no evidence to prove any of it ever happened.

In September, Chris went so far as to do an interview with ABC News, during which he spoke on the matter and released text message evidence his accuser, Baylee Curran, had plans to set him up. Shortly after his public statement, TMZ is reporting the case has fallen flat:

“Sources close to the investigation tell us … the reason the case has not gone forward is that the D.A. is unimpressed with the evidence assembled by cops. As we reported, the case was supposed to be submitted to prosecutors 2 weeks ago but the D.A. informally kicked it back for lack of evidence.”

The site continues, “Brown was arrested and booked … he was supposed to be arraigned 2 weeks ago but authorities got a 2-week extension so they could gather more evidence. They didn’t.” 

Apparently, Chris threw a duffel bag that had two guns in it out of the window before being arrested, but TMZ reports authorities are having a hard time pinning either gun on Chris.

Our law enforcement sources say the D.A. sees the handwriting on the wall … all they have is a sketchy alleged victim who hedges on drug and alcohol consumption during the party and made the media rounds big time after the incident.

Authorities also have trouble pinning a gun to Chris. He threw a duffel bag out the window during the standoff and cops say they found 2 guns inside, but they’re worried the weapons can’t be tied to the singer. Short story … we’re told it’s all but case closed.

If you missed all the drama, click here to read about it.

Chris Brown’s Gun Case May Get Dropped, Here’s Why was originally published on globalgrind.com

