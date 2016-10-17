CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Former NFL Player Quentin Groves Dies At 32

He was celebrating his daughter's birthday when he passed away.

Leave a comment
Notable People We’ve Lost In 2016 So Far
21 photos

Quentin Groves, a former NFL and Auburn University star, died in his sleep on Saturday of a heart attack.

The ex-linebacker was in Trinidad, where his wife Treska Baptise is from, to celebrate their daughter Que’Jaah’s birthday. Groves was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome during the 2008 NFL Scouting Combine, the Daily Mail reports. Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome causes an extra electrical pathway between the heart’s chambers that can cause rapid heartbeats.

After undergoing surgery to treat the issue, Groves was then picked 52nd in the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has also played for the Oakland Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns. Groves’ alma Mater, Auburn University, revealed the news of his death over the weekend via Twitter:

Quentin Groves leaves behind his wife Treska Baptise, daughter Que’Jaah, and his son Que’Mani. We’ll keep his family in our prayers.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Former NFL Player Quentin Groves Dies At 32 was originally published on globalgrind.com

Auburn , heart attack , NFL , quentin groves , university

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close