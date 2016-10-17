Quentin Groves, a former NFL and Auburn University star, died in his sleep on Saturday of a heart attack.
The ex-linebacker was in Trinidad, where his wife Treska Baptise is from, to celebrate their daughter Que’Jaah’s birthday. Groves was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome during the 2008 NFL Scouting Combine, the Daily Mail reports. Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome causes an extra electrical pathway between the heart’s chambers that can cause rapid heartbeats.
After undergoing surgery to treat the issue, Groves was then picked 52nd in the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has also played for the Oakland Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns. Groves’ alma Mater, Auburn University, revealed the news of his death over the weekend via Twitter:
Quentin Groves leaves behind his wife Treska Baptise, daughter Que’Jaah, and his son Que’Mani. We’ll keep his family in our prayers.
SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter
Former NFL Player Quentin Groves Dies At 32 was originally published on globalgrind.com