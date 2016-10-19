In a video that shows sisters Nyelle and Nevaeh dancing, has been shared over 40,000 times on Facebook and has received more than two million views since Sunday!
Like many mother’s Nicole Norman, a former New Orleans Hornets and Saints cheerleader, regularly records her girls doing something irresistibly cute or insanely funny, but it was this video of nine-year-old Nyelle and her two-and-a-half year old little sister Nevaeh dancing to Juju On That Beat, that spread across the web like wildfire!
Here’s a little Wednesday cuteness to make you smile.
And if you wondered where they got it from, check out some old footage of Nicole’s moves below.
(Photo Source: Instagram)
This Video Of A Toddler Dancing With Her Sister Has Gone Viral was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com