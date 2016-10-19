Jazmine Sullivan Gave A Strange Eulogy & Twitter Attacked

It’s pretty rare for Jazmine Sullivan to make headlines for doing something messy – but alas, the time has come.

The Grammy-nominated songstress caught the wrath of social media after sharing her condolences over the loss of gospel singer Thomas ‘TC’ Clay, who was mysteriously found dead in his hotel room over the weekend. The issue with the gesture was that Jazmine made it all about herself.

She wrote on Facebook: “What I do know is I gave him my number accidentally thru a friend and he reached out consisstenly for a year. I think I replied maybe 3 times, but that never stopped him from writing me. He was DETERMINED.”

So Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) made a narcissistic RIP post about how she curved a dude who just died & him being thirsty from heaven pic.twitter.com/rpqFltf9YF — ಠ_ಠ ☺ ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@StreetTeamAC) October 19, 2016

She ended the lengthy eulogy, “Just know I was YOUR fan (cuz I know u still got a crush on me in heaven and u listening.”

Twitter erupted:

if Jazmine Sullivan tried to curve me from the afterlife pic.twitter.com/0KYsf5V5Hm — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) October 19, 2016

Funeral: "Would anyone like to say any words about the deceased?" -Jazmine Sullivan gets up- "Oh God, somebody stop her. Quick y'all!" pic.twitter.com/y7pEOOFqZ9 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 19, 2016

If Jazmine Sullivan sullied my name when I died… pic.twitter.com/srWzsEQTaa — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 19, 2016

"R.I.P. TC. He used to send me Goodnight texts even tho I never replied. Now I can finally rest in peace too." – Jazmine Sullivan — NUFF$AID (@nuffsaidNY) October 19, 2016

Jazmine has since deleted the post from her social media.

