It’s pretty rare for Jazmine Sullivan to make headlines for doing something messy – but alas, the time has come.
The Grammy-nominated songstress caught the wrath of social media after sharing her condolences over the loss of gospel singer Thomas ‘TC’ Clay, who was mysteriously found dead in his hotel room over the weekend. The issue with the gesture was that Jazmine made it all about herself.
She wrote on Facebook: “What I do know is I gave him my number accidentally thru a friend and he reached out consisstenly for a year. I think I replied maybe 3 times, but that never stopped him from writing me. He was DETERMINED.”
She ended the lengthy eulogy, “Just know I was YOUR fan (cuz I know u still got a crush on me in heaven and u listening.”
Twitter erupted:
Jazmine has since deleted the post from her social media.
Jazmine Sullivan Gave A Strange Eulogy & Twitter Attacked was originally published on globalgrind.com