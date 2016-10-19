Police: Livery cab driver sexually assaulted customer in #Wyckoffhttps://t.co/IK9WhpKGQI — News12NJ (@News12NJ) October 18, 2016

A New Jersey Uber driver was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a passenger near the victim’s home on Monday.

Thirty-one-year-old Al-Quon Hopkins was taken into custody by Wycoff police just hours after they received a 911 call about a sexual assault that occurred near a residence earlier that day. According to reports, a 27-year-old woman used the car service to return to her home, where she was assaulted in the car in the area of her driveway.

The first call to law enforcement happened around 2 a.m on Monday, following the assault. Prosecutors say their investigation led them to Hopkins of Paterson, New Jersey; he’s been charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault with bail set at $250,000. The driver was also ordered not to have contact with the victim, to surrender his passport, and no longer work as a livery driver, ABC 7 reports.

Maureen Parenta, a spokeswoman for the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said, “We do not identify employers,” after prosecutors refused to release the name of the car service the culprit works for. However, Hopkins’ family confirmed that he drove for Uber. Al-Quon Hopkins is set to make his first appearance on Nov. 4 in Bergen County Central Judicial Processing Court.

Scary! Uber Driver Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Woman was originally published on globalgrind.com