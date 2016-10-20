CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

BET To Host Star-Studded Concert For The First Family At The White House

This event is definitely one of the best ways to say 'farewell' to The First Family.

Leave a comment

As the world unwillingly comes to grips with the fact that The Obamas are leaving The White House and reflecting on the change and inspiration they have given us over the years, there is a realization that we should be celebrating The First Family before they leave. BET Network has been tapped to host a star-studded musical celebration to show The First Family just how much they have meant to us these past eight years.

As Election Day nears, The Obamas time in The White House is winding down, but before they pack up and go they deserve to go out with a bang. BET has taken charge to assemble some of the biggest and most respected stars in music to headline a concert that will act as a proper sendoff. Shadow and Act has all the details of the concert, including the musical line-up and when it is expected to air.

Via Shadow and Act:

BET Networks will join President Barack Obama and The First Lady for a musical celebration at the White House on Friday, October 21.

Hosted by Terence J and Regina Hall, the concert will feature greatest hit performances by Usher, Jill Scott, Common, The Roots, Bell Biv DeVoe, Busta Rhymes, Janelle Monae, De La Soul, Yolanda Adams, Michelle Williams and KiKi Sheard, along with appearances by Samuel L. Jackson, Jesse Williams and Angela Bassett.

“Our country has been led for the past eight years by an extraordinary President and First Lady,” said Debra Lee, Chairman and CEO, BET Networks. “We have all witnessed history in the making and I am humbled by this momentous opportunity for BET Networks to join the Obamas for this musical celebration.”

Considering that Barack and Michelle have great taste in music, this event will definitely be one of the last great evenings to remember in the Obama White House. The concert special will premiere on BET Tuesday, November 15th at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Ravens Visit The White House
0 photos

 

BET To Host Star-Studded Concert For The First Family At The White House was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Barack Obama , BET Network , celebrity news , Entertainment News , michelle obama , music news , President Obama , The first family , The White House

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close