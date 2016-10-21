Black Lives Matter To Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s is displaying an admirable amount of corporate responsibility. They released a statement supporting the #blacklivesmatter movement and have created and new ice cream flavors with a touch of black pride in a show of solidarity. Ben & Jerry’s had the help in naming their new ice cream flavors. People around the world chimed in on social media using the hashtag #BenAndJerrysNewFlavor. New flavors include “Empower Mint” and “Hands Up Don’t Scoop.”

“All lives do matter. But all lives will not matter until Black lives matter.”

Your Friends at Ben & Jerry’s

