Prince Harry Is Dating A Black Woman & Twitter Is Loving It

Rumor has it Prince Harry is dating a Black woman. In 2016, people are somehow still shocked––but clearly the Prince knows royalty when he sees it.

Harry, 32, was supposedly on his way to Toronto to see Meghan Markle, 35, this weekend, but reportedly canceled the trip when rumors of their 6-month romance hit the ‘net. Daily Mail reports photographers would’ve been waiting for Prince Harry when he landed, which would’ve ruined the secret love affair.

From Daily Mail:

A ‘besotted’ Harry, 32, was booked on to a British Airways flight from Heathrow to Toronto at 11.30am and due to land in the Canadian city at 3.30pm yesterday but was a ‘no show’, a source said. Hours before he was due to leave the country claims they had been seeing eachother for nearly six months broke in Britain. And it appears that concerns photographers would be waiting for him in London and Toronto may have scuppered their transatlantic tryst. A source told the Evening Standard: ‘The flight was booked last week but he was a no-show. The crew for the British Airways flight knew the Prince was booked to travel with them. It appears he pulled out at the last minute and decided not to travel.’

So, who’s the lucky lady? Meghan Markle is based in Toronto and we know her best for her role in American drama series Suits. Take a look at the beauty below:

Reactions to the rumor varied from excitement to pure shock.

Prince Harry is dating a black girl. No one talk to me this week, we living. — gwyneth paltrow (@_tanishagordon) October 31, 2016

rahh prince harry is dating a black gyal?? — schwifty mess (@hanxine) October 31, 2016

Dear God, please let Prince Harry marry a black woman. The Establishment will Explode. 😂 https://t.co/j2xp1oJMwN — Two Flames (@msjenniferjames) October 30, 2016

See more of the Prince’s girl here and tweet us with your thoughts.

