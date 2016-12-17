CLOSE
Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Is Getting Her Own VH1 Talk Show

Celebrity Big Brother - Contestants Enter The House

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard has come a long way from fighting for Flavor Fav’s affection in Flavor of Love, back in 2006. In the past ten years she’s had three VH1 reality shows and appeared on several others outside of the network. And now, she’s coming back to VH1 with her own talk show.

The news was revealed on Friday by Sheryl Lee Ralph (who’s currently in Wicked) on Instagram, with a photo of her and Tiffany sitting for a meal. “Brunch with Tiffany aka New York coming soon on VH1,” she said. “Yes, she is reinventing herself and now has her own talk show and it should be interesting and outrageous too!”

Tiffany confirmed the news by reposting to her Instagram account, thanking the Broadway diva for what appears to be an interview for the show.

In addition to brunching it up with celebrities, Tiffany is also set to star in E! Networks’s second season of Famously Single alongside Malika Haqq, Ronnie Magro and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Is Getting Her Own VH1 Talk Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

