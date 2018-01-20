Grandparents Heartbroken After Grandchildren Were Starved And Tortured

13 children last week were found starved and tortured inside their home by their parents. According to ABC 3340, the grandparents had no idea that was happening and are in shock. David Turpin and Louise Turpin are now facing jail time for child endangerment.

The grandmother, Betty Turpin said, “They were just like any ordinary family. And they had such good relationships. I’m not just saying this stuff. These kids, we were amazed. They were ‘sweetie’ this and ‘sweetie’ that to each other.” She hadn’t seen her grandchildren in nearly six years, but thought everything was fine.

The grandmother also believed that the reason they had so many kids was because God wanted them to. Last week one of the daughters, jumped out the window and called 911 to talk about the torture they were experiencing. The parents were jailed on $9 million bail and will be making another court appearance soon.

