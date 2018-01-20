News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Grandparents Heartbroken After Grandchildren Were Starved And Tortured

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
US-CRIME-CHILDREN-COURT-CHARGES

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

13 children last week were found starved and tortured inside their home by their parents. According to ABC 3340, the grandparents had no idea that was happening and are in shock. David Turpin and Louise Turpin are now facing jail time for child endangerment.

The grandmother, Betty Turpin said, “They were just like any ordinary family. And they had such good relationships. I’m not just saying this stuff. These kids, we were amazed. They were ‘sweetie’ this and ‘sweetie’ that to each other.” She hadn’t seen her grandchildren in nearly six years, but thought everything was fine.

The grandmother also believed that the reason they had so many kids was because God wanted them to. Last week one of the daughters, jumped out the window and called 911 to talk about the torture they were experiencing. The parents were jailed on $9 million bail and will be making another court appearance soon.

RELATED: Why Was This College Football Player Kidnapped & Tortured? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: DJ Khaled Burns Calories With His Family [VIDEO]

RELATED: Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin & Mama Jones To Work Out Their Drama On “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family”

The Latest:

Iyanla Vanzant

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lupita Nyong’o To Release Children’s Book About Being…

Academy award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o is releasing a children’s book about colorism.
01.21.18
Man Arrested For Trying To Run Over His…

Baton Rouge's Benjamin Blount got violent when his girlfriend told the 62-year-old that she was not in the mood."
01.21.18
Rapper Fredo Santana Dead At 27

Rapper Fredo Santana has passed away. According to reports the Chicago rapper, born Derrick Coleman died due to a seizure.…
01.21.18
Omarosa Is Going On Tour And You Can…

We'll pass.
01.21.18
5 Reasons This Year’s Women’s March Is So…

Black women are tapping into their political power and standing up for voting rights with this year's Women's march with…
01.19.18
Woman Told A Racist Lie That She Was…

Lizzie Dunn was outed as a liar.
01.18.18
Facts: If Fried Chicken-Eating Trump Were Black, He…

We all know that if Trump were Black, he would be labeled obese, and therefore unfit for office.
01.18.18
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
01.17.18
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This…

The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
01.17.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black…

CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
01.17.18