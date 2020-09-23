CLOSE
Survey Says, Maryland Is The 5th Happiest State In The Country

There are always new surveys coming out, well this one from WalletHub ranks the happiest states in the united states.

To determine which states would land where they used many different metrics to figure out what factors go into being happy. From income growth, depression rates, to unemployment, and weather they used over 32 metrics to figure out the list.

Utilizing all those metrics and whatever super math problem, they came to the conclusion that Maryland is the 5th happiest place in the United States.

The number one spot was held by Hawaii and the worst belonged to West Virginia. Rounding out the Top 5 is Utah at no.2  Minnesota at No.3, and New Jersey at No. 5.

Source: CBS

