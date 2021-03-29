CLOSE
The Buzz
HomeThe Buzz

The Buzz! – Shocking Body Cam Footage Released, No Prosecution For Low Level Crimes In Baltimore, And 3 indicted in Grandparent Fraud Scheme

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Today Inside The Buzz:

Newly released body camera footage shows two Maryland police officers handcuffing and berating a 5-year-old boy who had allegedly left school without permission. In the video recorded in January 2020 you can hear officers being very loud and can be seen in the kids face shouting as officers repeatedly tell him that he is “bad” and should be beaten.

“Does your mama spank you? Does your mama spank you? She’s going to spank you today,”

Later, after the child was reunited with his mother, a police officer takes out at a pair of handcuffs and places the little boy’s wrists inside them.

“You know what these are for? These are for people who don’t want to listen and don’t know how to act,” the officer says to the boy.

Montgomery County police said in a statement that both officers remained employed with the department following an internal investigation, whose complete findings are confidential under Maryland law.

The boy’s mother filed a lawsuit earlier this year against Montgomery County, Montgomery County Public Schools and the Montgomery County Police Department, NBC Washington reported. She is seeking compensation and justice for the child’s trauma.

Source: ABC News

Baltimore will no longer prosecute drug possession, prostitution, low-level crimes 

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is making headiness and trying to make a big difference in  Baltimore by focusing on the more violent crimes in the city.

Her pandemic experiment might be here to stay at least for a little bit longer and so far has had some great results and has led to a decrease in the overall incarcerated Baltimore population by 18%, while violent and property crimes are down 20% and 36% respectively, according to the press release 

Mosby said her office will no longer prosecute the following offenses: drug and drug paraphernalia possession, prostitution, trespassing, minor traffic offense, open container violations, and urinating and defecating in public.

Mosby said she intends to refocus law enforcement on more severe offenses that plague the city and have contributed to its violent reputation. “When the courts open next month, I want my prosecutors working with the police and focused on violent offenses, like armed robbery, carjacking cases and drug distribution organizations that are the underbelly of the violence in Baltimore, not using valuable jury trial time on those that suffer from addiction,” 

Source: NBC 

2 men, 1 woman charged in $1.5M ‘grandparent fraud’ scheme 

Two Florida men and a Baltimore woman have been indicted on charges they engaged in a scheme to defraud at least 70 elderly people out of more than $1.5 million.

Federal prosecutors in Maryland said the three defendants duped their victims into believing that a grandchild or other relative needed money for bail, legal fees or other expenses.

An indictment unsealed on Friday charged Medard Ulysse, 37, of Miami; Eghosasere Avboraye-Igbinedion, 26, of Miramar, Florida; and Amaya English, 21, of Baltimore; with conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

I guess there is no honor among thieves and no one is off limits when it comes to these scammers. Be Careful….and that is whats happening inside…

The Buzz

baltimore , body cam footage , Car jacking , enforcement , Florida , Fraud , handcuffs , Indicted , Interesting Headlines , investigation , lawsuit , low level crimes , md police , momtgomery county , mother , Prosecution , public , Public Schools , reputaion , sacams , Scheme , states attorney , the buzz , The Lion's Den , traffic offense , Trespassing , violemt crimes , yelling 5 year old boy

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Barack Obama’s Grandmother Sarah Obama Passes Away At…

The step-grandmother helped raise Barack's father and was a philanthropist to help young girls and orphans gain an education in…
03.29.21
Trial For White Cops Who Beat Black Detective…

The criminal trial of three white police officers charged with beating a handcuffed undercover Black detective during the 2017 protests…
03.29.21
Overturned Conviction For Rape Of Unconscious Woman Exposes…

The Minnesota Supreme Court's unanimous decision to overturn a conviction of a man who raped an unconscious woman has exposed…
03.29.21
N-Word Is ‘Nothing New’ For ‘Bagel Karen,’ Black…

The Black man who fathered children with a white woman shown on video hurling the N-word at a Black bakery…
03.29.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling…

A woman, presumably white, called a clerk at the store the "n-word" by way of the "er" version after she…
03.26.21
Family Files Lawsuit Against “Soho Karen” Miya Ponsetto…

Following last December when 14-year old Keyon Harrold Jr. was accused of having a phone that wasn’t his — resulting…
03.26.21
Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared…

Rob Lederman, the radio host who was fired for comparing Black women's skin tones to a toaster's settings, has all…
03.26.21
White Headmaster Who Forced 11-Year-Old Black Student To…

A white administrator at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist Catholic school in Long Island resigned on Wednesday after the…
03.25.21
Career Criminal Accused Of Raping 8-Year-Old Black Child…

A predominantly Black Kentucky community is outraged after a judge dismissed the case of a white man who raped and…
03.25.21
Chicago Cubs Minor League Player, Jesus Camargo Busted…

Camargo’s future is pretty much over as he was busted with drugs during a recent traffic stop–and not a personal…
03.24.21
Close