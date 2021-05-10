The Buzz
HomeThe Buzz

The Buzz – Mass Shootings Rise Across U.S.; A Historic Election In Illinois; & A Great Mother’s Day Story

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The Buzz:

Mass Shootings Take Place Over Mother’s Day Weekend at least Nine Reported.

Phoenix

An overnight shooting at the Hyatt Regency Hotel left one man dead and at least seven others wounded,

Woodlawn, Maryland

Right here locally three people are dead and another was injured during a shooting at a town home Saturday morning

California

At least three people were killed and nine others injured in three separate shootings in California.

In Los Angeles, one person died and five others were injured in a shooting late Sunday night.

Newark

Four people were injured in a shooting in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, according to a tweet from the police department.

Milwaukee

Authorities in Milwaukee are investigating a shooting that injured four people on Saturday afternoon, a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department said.

St. Louis County, Missouri

Two people are dead and three others injured after a shooting in a park in Kinloch, Missouri, on Friday night, St. Louis County Police said in a news release.

One is too many and this is concerning on all levels.

Source: CNN

A Historic Election Takes Place In Illinois.

Darren E. Bryant takes office after an election receiving 52% of the votes, the 29-year-old will take the seat as the Mayor of the Village of Robbins in Illinois.

“I would like to thank God for this moment,” Bryant told the Chicago Defender, one of the oldest Black newspapers in existence. “It feels good, but it’s a part of me and my DNA being from Robbins. Robbins has a history of African American pioneers, and once being a center of black culture in Illinois is astonishing. This is the people’s victory more so than mine, and it feels amazing to get it done for the people.”

Source: Chicago Defender

 

A Mother Day Story Out Of A Movie.

ok so the story of Lisa Wright who always knew she was adopted, but had no idea her biological mother was a star on one of her favorite television shows.

“I grew up watching my mother on TV and didn’t even know it,” Wright told the morning show. “‘That’s My Mama’ — that was our must-see TV. We all sat down and watched ‘That’s My Mama’ every week, and who knew? No idea. … And that’s my mama!”

well after 50 years she is reuniting with her mother actress Lynne Moody, who also had roles in the TV series “Roots” and “Knots Landing”

Moody said It was a deep connection for her as she never had any other children and never thought she would find her beloved child.

She added that “When I found out that she was my daughter, at that moment, it was like I was giving birth,” 

And She had a Mother’s Day message for all.

“Life is full of surprises sometimes, so hang in there no matter what your circumstances are,” she said. “Be open to miracles, be open to surprises, and keep the faith.”

Source: CNN

… and that is what is happening inside The Buzz!

african american , black culture , California , Chicago Defender , Darren E. Bryant , electin , fatal , history , Illinois , injured , Interesting Headlines , Louis , Maryland , Mass Shootings , Missouri , New Jersey , Newark , newspaper , police department , shootings , St , the buzz , The Lion's Den , victory , woodlawn , wounded

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Cori Bush Pushes Back After Using Gender-Inclusive Language…

Bush used the phrase "Black birthing people," during her Capitol Hill testimony this week as part of an important emerging…
05.10.21
NY Boy Spends $2,618 On SpongeBob Popsicles Using…

It’s safe to say we live in a digital world, where almost anything a person could want is just the…
05.07.21
Pregnant Woman Gives Birth On A Flight To…

A baby was born in the middle of a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu–turns out, the mother…
05.07.21
Police: Suspects ‘Cowardly Shot’ And Killed A California…

A 2015 cold case in California has been solved after police authorities charged two men in connection with the racially…
05.07.21
Playing In Our Faces: White Atlanta Cop That…

Garrett Rolfe will not possess a firearm or work on the streets and is reportedly working to get back to…
05.06.21
How Those Vaccinated in the U.S. Could Win…

How would you like to have a chance to see the next Big Game right in the stands? The NFL…
05.06.21
Civil Rights Leaders React: Facebook Upholds Trump Ban,…

Civil rights leaders argued that Facebook should take a definitive stance on Trump accessing a communication tool that the former…
05.06.21
Cop Fired Over Facebook Post Calling Black Lives…

Officials in New Jersey terminated a white officer after she publicly lamented about the Black Lives Matter movement at the…
05.05.21
Rev. Al Sharpton Weighs In On The Status…

Rev. Al Sharpton recently caught up with Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins to discuss the company's branded casino proposals for…
05.04.21
First 100 Days: Has Biden Kept His Promises…

We want legislation that upends harmful systems and replaces them with programs and policies that go beyond remedying individual harms…
05.04.21
Close