The Buzz – Mass Shootings Rise Across U.S.; A Historic Election In Illinois; & A Great Mother’s Day Story

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Buzz:

Mass Shootings Take Place Over Mother’s Day Weekend at least Nine Reported.

Phoenix

An overnight shooting at the Hyatt Regency Hotel left one man dead and at least seven others wounded,

Woodlawn, Maryland

Right here locally three people are dead and another was injured during a shooting at a town home Saturday morning

California

At least three people were killed and nine others injured in three separate shootings in California.

In Los Angeles, one person died and five others were injured in a shooting late Sunday night.

Newark

Four people were injured in a shooting in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, according to a tweet from the police department.

Milwaukee

Authorities in Milwaukee are investigating a shooting that injured four people on Saturday afternoon, a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department said.

St. Louis County, Missouri

Two people are dead and three others injured after a shooting in a park in Kinloch, Missouri, on Friday night, St. Louis County Police said in a news release.

One is too many and this is concerning on all levels.

Source: CNN

A Historic Election Takes Place In Illinois.

Darren E. Bryant takes office after an election receiving 52% of the votes, the 29-year-old will take the seat as the Mayor of the Village of Robbins in Illinois.

“I would like to thank God for this moment,” Bryant told the Chicago Defender, one of the oldest Black newspapers in existence. “It feels good, but it’s a part of me and my DNA being from Robbins. Robbins has a history of African American pioneers, and once being a center of black culture in Illinois is astonishing. This is the people’s victory more so than mine, and it feels amazing to get it done for the people.”

Source: Chicago Defender

A Mother Day Story Out Of A Movie.

ok so the story of Lisa Wright who always knew she was adopted, but had no idea her biological mother was a star on one of her favorite television shows.

“I grew up watching my mother on TV and didn’t even know it,” Wright told the morning show. “‘That’s My Mama’ — that was our must-see TV. We all sat down and watched ‘That’s My Mama’ every week, and who knew? No idea. … And that’s my mama!”

well after 50 years she is reuniting with her mother actress Lynne Moody, who also had roles in the TV series “Roots” and “Knots Landing”

Moody said It was a deep connection for her as she never had any other children and never thought she would find her beloved child.

She added that “When I found out that she was my daughter, at that moment, it was like I was giving birth,”

And She had a Mother’s Day message for all.

“Life is full of surprises sometimes, so hang in there no matter what your circumstances are,” she said. “Be open to miracles, be open to surprises, and keep the faith.”

Source: CNN

… and that is what is happening inside The Buzz!

Also On Magic 95.9: